Destiny 2 Soft Cap Guide – How to Hit Soft Cap in Lightfall

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Players will also want to hit the new Soft and Hard Cap if they want to participate in some of this expansion’s most challenging content. Your first hurdle will be hitting 1750 Power, which is 160 Power over the current season’s Pinnacle Cap. Here’s how to reach the Soft Cap in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion:

How to Reach Soft Cap (1750 Power)

For the unfamiliar, “Soft Cap” is the point at which Rare (blue) tier gear will stop dropping at a higher Power. As you play through the game, regardless if you touch the new expansion or not, you will begin to receive gear above your current Power level. When you get a piece of gear that’s currently higher than what you have equipped either throw it on or keep it in your inventory. Whenever you get a reward, Destiny 2 checks to see what your highest possible Power is from all the items you have either equipped, in your inventory or stored in your vault. Because of this, you only want to dismantle a piece of gear if you get something higher than what you currently own.

The best way to hit the Soft Cap is by completing the Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty. After beating the campaign you will be rewarded a full set of gear that is at 1770 Light (20 Power above the Soft Cap), which will save you a lot of needless grinding and time. This is the most effective and time-efficient method for hitting 1750 Power. Alternatively, you can grind activities such as Strikes or Lost Sectors, as these will almost always reward loot that’s currently higher than your currently equipped gear. Just make sure to always keep loot that has a higher Power score than what you have equipped – even if you don’t use it. Destiny 2 will always check what your highest Power items are overall when determining the Power of drops.

I do recommend infusing anything as you climb through the Soft Cap as this will make your experience much easier. This is mostly true for the Legendary campaign, as it will provide far more of a challenge than the “Classic” difficulty. If you are running the Lightfall campaign on the normal difficulty, you should be fine just throwing on whatever the game gives you until you hit the Soft Cap.