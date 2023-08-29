Destiny 2 Semiotician Deepsight Guide - Semiotician Pattern Farming

As part of the Season of the Witch weapon pool, we have the Hive-inspired Semiotician. This is a craftable High-Impact Legendary rocket launcher, which means that you can pick the best perks when you unlock its pattern. With changes to crafting, and a good chance at getting red-border Deepsight Resonance versions of this rocket launcher, you can unlock its pattern with ease in Destiny 2.

How to Get Semiotician Deepsight Patterns

To unlock the Semiotician pattern, you will have to extract five Deepsight Resonance versions of this rocket launcher. If you are new to crafting or don’t know how to craft, be sure to complete the introductory missions of The Witch Queen campaign — they are free to all players. Also, recent changes allow you to extract the weapon pattern progress immediately from Legendary weapons.

There are three methods you can use to farm the Semiotician pattern and its Deepsight Resonance versions in Destiny 2:

Rewards after finishing the Altars of Summoning or Savathun’s Spire activities.

Complete Season of the Witch weekly challenges.

Witch’s engram tuning at the Ritual Table in the Athenaeum.

Other than that, you can apply a Deepsight Harmonizer to your Semiotician that doesn’t already have Deepsight Resonance. However, you can only use one Deepsight Harmonizer on a weapon to extract one pattern progress.

Both Altars of Summoning and Savathun’s Spire activities will reward you with seasonal weapons, and the Semiotician Deepsight Resonance version is part of the reward pool. Savathun’s Spire may take less time to run through than Altars, but it is recommended to tackle both activities with a team since you will have to face tough enemies.

Completing specific Season of the Witch weekly challenges will possibly drop the Semiotician and its Deepsight Resonance version. Be sure to follow each week’s activities so you don’t miss any drop chances. Also, completing the seasonal activities will grant you Witch's engrams, and you can spend Glimmer and Legendary Shards to focus the engram at the Ritual Table for a red-border Semiotician.