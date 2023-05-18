Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact Guide

Bungie has revealed the Seasonal Artifact for season 21 of Destiny 2, the Season of the Deep. It’s called the NPA Repulsor Regulator, and it seems to be connected to the Drifter. It’s also going to work a little differently than the Season of Defiance artifact — you can now trade out perks individually rather than having to reset your entire artifact to change them. Here is the full list of artifact perks for the NPA Repulsor Regulator in Destiny 2.

NPA Repulsor Regulator Column 1 — Season of the Deep Artifact Perks

Anti-Barrier Auto-Rifle: Your equipped Auto Rifle fires shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto-Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

NPA Repulsor Regulator Column 2

Authorized Mods: Arc: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted. Technicolor Siphon: Grants access to Helmet armor mods that combine the effects of the Strand Siphon and Arc Siphon mods.

NPA Repulsor Regulator Column 3 — Season of the Deep Artifact Perks

Improved Unraveling: Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target.

Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target. Deeper Origins: Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits.

Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits. Unto the Breach: Defeating a Void Debuffed targets creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped.

Defeating a Void Debuffed targets creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped. Electric Armor: Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped.

Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped. Thunderous Retort: Grants bonus Arc Super damage if cast while critically wounded or while amplified. Lasts until the end of the Super activation.

NPA Repulsor Regulator Column 4

Strand Soldier: Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped.

Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped. Overcharged Armory: Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active.

Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Protective Breach: Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield.

Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield. Counter Charge: Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion.

Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion. Amped Up: Gain damage resistance while amplified.

NPA Repulsor Regulator Column 5 — Season of the Deep Artifact Perks

Conductive Cosmic Needle: Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increases damage from Arc and Void abilities.

Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increases damage from Arc and Void abilities. Shock and Awe : Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets.

: Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets. Supernova: Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse.

Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse. Squad Goals: Performing a finisher while you are amplified grants Amplified to nearby allies when your Arc subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Woven Mail grants Woven Mail to nearby allies when your Strand subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Devour grants Devour to nearby allies when your Void subclass is equipped.

Performing a finisher while you are amplified grants Amplified to nearby allies when your Arc subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Woven Mail grants Woven Mail to nearby allies when your Strand subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Devour grants Devour to nearby allies when your Void subclass is equipped. Lightning Strikes Twice: After throwing an Arc grenade, gain increased grenade recharge for a short time. Arc final blows extend the duration of this benefit.

We think it’s nice that Arc is going to be in the spotlight again. Shock and Awe should be a lot of fun, and the return of Lightning Strikes twice is great too. What do you think of the artifact perks for Season of the Deep? Let us know in the comments below.