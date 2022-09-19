Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation Schedule

In Destiny 2, you can complete normal Lost Sector activities at any time. However, the Legendary and Master versions are only available on a rotation. Completing these versions of the activity solo has a chance to reward you with Exotic gear, and is typically the only way of getting the new armor Exotics added each season. Here’s a list of the Lost Sector rotations throughout Destiny 2 Season of Plunder for your reference — note that the rotation follows a predictable pattern of helmet, legs, arms, and chest armor, though the specific Lost Sector each day will vary.

Week Five — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation

9/20/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Chest

9/21/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Head

9/22/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Legs

9/23/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Arms

9/24/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Chest

9/25/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Head

9/26/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Legs

Week Six

9/27/22: Perdition (Europa) — Arms

9/28/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Chest

9/29/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Head

9/30/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Legs

10/1/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Arms

10/2/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Chest

10/3/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Head

Week Seven

10/4/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Legs

10/5/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Arms

10/6/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Chest

10/7/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Head

10/8/22: Perdition (Europa) — Legs

10/9/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Arms

10/10/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Chest

Week Eight — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation

10/11/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Head

10/12/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Legs

10/13/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Arms

10/14/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Chest

10/15/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Head

10/16/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Legs

10/17/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Arms

Week Nine

10/18/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Chest

10/19/22: Perdition (Europa) — Head

10/20/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Legs

10/21/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Arms

10/22/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Chest

10/23/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Head

10/24/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Legs

Week Ten

10/25/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Arms

10/26/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Chest

10/27/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Head

10/28/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Legs

10/29/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Arms

10/30/22: Perdition (Europa) — Chest

10/31/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Head

Week Eleven

11/1/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Legs

11/2/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Arms

11/3/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Chest

11/4/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Head

11/5/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Legs

11/6/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Arms

11/7/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Chest

Week Twelve — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation

11/8/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Head

11/9/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Legs

11/10/22: Perdition (Europa) — Arms

11/11/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Chest

11/12/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Head

11/13/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Legs

11/14/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Arms

Week Thirteen

11/15/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Chest

11/16/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Head

11/17/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Legs

11/18/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Arms

11/19/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Chest

11/20/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Head

11/21/22: Perdition (Europa) — Legs

Week Fourteen

11/22/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Arms

11/23/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Chest

11/24/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Head

11/25/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Legs

11/26/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Arms

11/27/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Chest

11/28/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Head

Week Fifteen — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation