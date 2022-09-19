GUIDES

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation Schedule

Get the Exotic gear you need with this Lost Sector rotation schedule guide.

merritt k, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

In Destiny 2, you can complete normal Lost Sector activities at any time. However, the Legendary and Master versions are only available on a rotation. Completing these versions of the activity solo has a chance to reward you with Exotic gear, and is typically the only way of getting the new armor Exotics added each season. Here’s a list of the Lost Sector rotations throughout Destiny 2 Season of Plunder for your reference — note that the rotation follows a predictable pattern of helmet, legs, arms, and chest armor, though the specific Lost Sector each day will vary.

Week Five — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation

  • 9/20/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Chest
  • 9/21/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Head
  • 9/22/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Legs
  • 9/23/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Arms
  • 9/24/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Chest
  • 9/25/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Head
  • 9/26/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Legs

Week Six

  • 9/27/22: Perdition (Europa) — Arms
  • 9/28/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Chest
  • 9/29/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Head
  • 9/30/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Legs
  • 10/1/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Arms
  • 10/2/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Chest
  • 10/3/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Head

Week Seven

  • 10/4/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Legs
  • 10/5/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Arms
  • 10/6/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Chest
  • 10/7/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Head
  • 10/8/22: Perdition (Europa) — Legs
  • 10/9/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Arms
  • 10/10/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Chest

Week Eight — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation

  • 10/11/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Head
  • 10/12/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Legs
  • 10/13/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Arms
  • 10/14/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Chest
  • 10/15/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Head
  • 10/16/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Legs
  • 10/17/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Arms

Destiny 2 Ruffians

Week Nine

  • 10/18/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Chest
  • 10/19/22: Perdition (Europa) — Head
  • 10/20/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Legs
  • 10/21/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Arms
  • 10/22/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Chest
  • 10/23/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Head
  • 10/24/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Legs

Week Ten

  • 10/25/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Arms
  • 10/26/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Chest
  • 10/27/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Head
  • 10/28/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Legs
  • 10/29/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Arms
  • 10/30/22: Perdition (Europa) — Chest
  • 10/31/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Head

Week Eleven

  • 11/1/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Legs
  • 11/2/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Arms
  • 11/3/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Chest
  • 11/4/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Head
  • 11/5/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Legs
  • 11/6/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Arms
  • 11/7/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Chest

Week Twelve — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation

  • 11/8/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Head
  • 11/9/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Legs
  • 11/10/22: Perdition (Europa) — Arms
  • 11/11/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Chest
  • 11/12/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Head
  • 11/13/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Legs
  • 11/14/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Arms

Week Thirteen

  • 11/15/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Chest
  • 11/16/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Head
  • 11/17/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Legs
  • 11/18/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Arms
  • 11/19/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Chest
  • 11/20/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Head
  • 11/21/22: Perdition (Europa) — Legs

Week Fourteen

  • 11/22/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Arms
  • 11/23/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Chest
  • 11/24/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Head
  • 11/25/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Legs
  • 11/26/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Arms
  • 11/27/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Chest
  • 11/28/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Head

Week Fifteen — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation

  • 11/29/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Legs
  • 11/30/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Arms
  • 12/1/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Chest
  • 12/2/22: Perdition (Europa) — Head
  • 12/3/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Legs
  • 12/4/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Arms
  • 12/5/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Chest

Destiny 2