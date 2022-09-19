Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation Schedule

In Destiny 2, you can complete normal Lost Sector activities at any time. However, the Legendary and Master versions are only available on a rotation. Completing these versions of the activity solo has a chance to reward you with Exotic gear, and is typically the only way of getting the new armor Exotics added each season. Here’s a list of the Lost Sector rotations throughout Destiny 2 Season of Plunder for your reference — note that the rotation follows a predictable pattern of helmet, legs, arms, and chest armor, though the specific Lost Sector each day will vary.
Week Five — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation
- 9/20/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Chest
- 9/21/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Head
- 9/22/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Legs
- 9/23/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Arms
- 9/24/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Chest
- 9/25/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Head
- 9/26/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Legs
Week Six
- 9/27/22: Perdition (Europa) — Arms
- 9/28/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Chest
- 9/29/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Head
- 9/30/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Legs
- 10/1/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Arms
- 10/2/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Chest
- 10/3/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Head
Week Seven
- 10/4/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Legs
- 10/5/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Arms
- 10/6/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Chest
- 10/7/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Head
- 10/8/22: Perdition (Europa) — Legs
- 10/9/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Arms
- 10/10/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Chest
Week Eight — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation
- 10/11/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Head
- 10/12/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Legs
- 10/13/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Arms
- 10/14/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Chest
- 10/15/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Head
- 10/16/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Legs
- 10/17/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Arms
Week Nine
- 10/18/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Chest
- 10/19/22: Perdition (Europa) — Head
- 10/20/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Legs
- 10/21/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Arms
- 10/22/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Chest
- 10/23/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Head
- 10/24/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Legs
Week Ten
- 10/25/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Arms
- 10/26/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Chest
- 10/27/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Head
- 10/28/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Legs
- 10/29/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Arms
- 10/30/22: Perdition (Europa) — Chest
- 10/31/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Head
Week Eleven
- 11/1/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Legs
- 11/2/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Arms
- 11/3/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Chest
- 11/4/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Head
- 11/5/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Legs
- 11/6/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Arms
- 11/7/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Chest
Week Twelve — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation
- 11/8/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Head
- 11/9/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Legs
- 11/10/22: Perdition (Europa) — Arms
- 11/11/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Chest
- 11/12/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Head
- 11/13/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Legs
- 11/14/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Arms
Week Thirteen
- 11/15/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Chest
- 11/16/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Head
- 11/17/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Legs
- 11/18/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Arms
- 11/19/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Chest
- 11/20/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Head
- 11/21/22: Perdition (Europa) — Legs
Week Fourteen
- 11/22/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Arms
- 11/23/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Chest
- 11/24/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Head
- 11/25/22: K1 Communion (Moon) — Legs
- 11/26/22: Skydock IV (EDZ) — Arms
- 11/27/22: Scavenger’s Den (EDZ) — Chest
- 11/28/22: The Quarry (EDZ) — Head
Week Fifteen — Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Lost Sector Rotation
- 11/29/22: Excavation Site XII (EDZ) — Legs
- 11/30/22: Concealed Void (Europa) — Arms
- 12/1/22: Bunker E15 (Europa) — Chest
- 12/2/22: Perdition (Europa) — Head
- 12/3/22: The Conflux (Nessus) — Legs
- 12/4/22: K1 Crew Quarters (Moon) — Arms
- 12/5/22: K1 Logistics (Moon) — Chest