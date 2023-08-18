Destiny 2 Season 22 Seasonal Artifact Guide

Before the Season 22 launch in Destiny 2, Bungie shared a blog post previewing the Seasonal Artifact perks — unlike Artifact mods of the past, these perks now apply to your character directly after they're unlocked. Gaining XP lets you unlock Seasonal Artifact perks, and on top of that, leveling up the Seasonal Artifact gives you additional Power. So, here is the full list of Season 22 artifact perks in Destiny 2.

Season 22 Artifact Perks List:

This season brings a new feature called Elemental Orbs. Some of the following Artifact perks can generate Elemental Orbs that, like Strand Tangles, players can pick up and throw at enemies. These Elemental Orbs derive from Light subclasses such as Arc, Solar, or Void.

Column 1 - Anti-Champion

Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle

Anti-Barrier Piercing Bowstring

Unstoppable Scout Rifle

Overload Hand Cannon

Unstoppable Fusion

Column 2 - Combinations

Arc/Strand Siphon Combo: Combine Arc and Strand Siphon mods.

Combine Arc and Strand Siphon mods. Solar/Strand Siphon Combo: Combine Solar and Strand Siphon mods.

Combine Solar and Strand Siphon mods. Void/Strand Siphon Combo: Combine Void and Strand Siphon mods.

Combine Void and Strand Siphon mods. Origin Perk Specialization I: Greatly improves the Head Rush, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Unsated Hunger, and Season 22’s unannounced Origin traits.

Greatly improves the Head Rush, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Unsated Hunger, and Season 22’s unannounced Origin traits. Diviner's Discount: All Scavenger mods are discounted.

Column 3 - Elemental perks

Thanatotic Tangles: Strand weapon final blows can generate a Tangle.

Strand weapon final blows can generate a Tangle. Origin Perk Specialization II: Head Rush, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Unsated Hunger, and Season 22’s unannounced Origin traits overcharge when that modifier is active.

Head Rush, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Unsated Hunger, and Season 22’s unannounced Origin traits overcharge when that modifier is active. Elemental Orbs Void: Void subclass and Void weapon final blows can spawn a Void Elemental Orb. Damage from Void Orb explosion makes enemies Volatile.

Void subclass and Void weapon final blows can spawn a Void Elemental Orb. Damage from Void Orb explosion makes enemies Volatile. Elemental Orbs Arc: Arc subclass and Arc weapon final blows can spawn an Arc Elemental Orb. Damage from Arc Orb explosion Jolts enemies.

Arc subclass and Arc weapon final blows can spawn an Arc Elemental Orb. Damage from Arc Orb explosion Jolts enemies. Elemental Orbs Solar: Solar subclass and Solar weapon final blows can spawn a Solar Elemental Orb. Damage from Solar Orb explosion Scorches enemies.

Column 4 - Additional Weapon and Elemental Abilities

Overload Machine Guns: Works against Overload Champions. Uninterrupted fire from your machine gun stuns unshielded combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. When that modifier is active, machine guns are overcharged.

Works against Overload Champions. Uninterrupted fire from your machine gun stuns unshielded combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. When that modifier is active, machine guns are overcharged. Elemental Fury: Champions take bonus damage from abilities and Elemental Orb damage when stunned.

Champions take bonus damage from abilities and Elemental Orb damage when stunned. Communal Pickups: When your ally destroys or picks up your Tangle or Elemental Orb, the Tangle cooldown gets reduced by 5 seconds. Also, you can deal bonus damage with weapons matching your subclass for 10 seconds.

When your ally destroys or picks up your Tangle or Elemental Orb, the Tangle cooldown gets reduced by 5 seconds. Also, you can deal bonus damage with weapons matching your subclass for 10 seconds. Refreshing Pickups: Picking up a Tangle or Elemental Orb grants energy to your least-powered ability.

Picking up a Tangle or Elemental Orb grants energy to your least-powered ability. Semi-Auto Striker: If you have two stacks of armor charge stacks or less, rapid precision shots with bows, snipers, and scout rifles generate an armor charge.

Column 5 - Additional Elemental Perks

Monochromatic Maestro: Elemental ability damage increases matching weapon damage, and elemental weapon damage increases matching ability damage. The bonus granted is 10% for 5 seconds.

Elemental ability damage increases matching weapon damage, and elemental weapon damage increases matching ability damage. The bonus granted is 10% for 5 seconds. Rapid-Fire Ranger: Rapid precision hits from long-range weaken the target.

Rapid precision hits from long-range weaken the target. Elemental Embrace: Subclass elemental buffs give you bonus recovery and damage resistance against combatant attacks of the matching element type.

Subclass elemental buffs give you bonus recovery and damage resistance against combatant attacks of the matching element type. Elemental Munitions: Final blows to combatants with Tangles or Elemental Orbs can drop Special or Heavy ammo.

Final blows to combatants with Tangles or Elemental Orbs can drop Special or Heavy ammo. Frenzied Stacks: Your Armor Charge gives bonus damage to the Tangles or Elemental Orbs you throw, and the Armor Charge depreciates over time.

With new Elemental Orbs for players to tinker with, it should be fun seeing all sorts of new builds. If you are searching for build recommendations, stay tuned!