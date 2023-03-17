Destiny 2 Rufus's Fury Guide - God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. One of the best weapons you can earn in this raid is Rufus’s Fury, which is a Strand auto rifle that has a fantastic PVE perk pool. Here’s how to get this gun and what the god rolls are:

How to Get Rufus’s Fury

Unsurprisingly, Rufus’s Fury only comes from the Root of Nightmares raid. If you want the auto rifle it only drops from the third encounter, Macrocosm. If you have previously earned it in the Macrocosm encounter, Rufus’s Fury is also a possible reward from secret chests and the Nezarec boss fight. This auto rifle will not appear in the loot pool for any chest other than the third encounter unless you’ve unlocked it at least once on any character. You can run the Root of Nightmares raid three times a week (once on each character) and it can be crafted if you unlock five Deepsight variants.

Rufus’s Fury God Rolls

Rufus’s Fury PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag or High-Caliber Rounds

Demolitionist or Reconstruction

Hatchling or Target Lock

When it comes to the PVE roll of Rufus’s Fury you actually have quite a few fantastic perk combinations to choose from. Because of this, there is no one true “god roll,” as many of these are terrific options. It ultimately depends on what you are looking for and the build you want to use this weapon in. To start, I am going with Arrowhead Brake in the first slot since it both improves our recoil and boosts our handling speed. Additionally, you’ll want either Appended Mag or High-Caliber Rounds in the next slot. Personally, I think High-Caliber Rounds is the choice since a few extra bullets don’t make that big of a difference for auto rifles.

As for primary perks, in the first slot there are some terrific options so we are going with either Demolitionist or Reconstruction. The former is terrific for Strand builds since so many of them rely on using or consuming your grenade. Alternatively, if you want something a bit more consistent then go with Reconstruction as this will not only reload the weapon as you hold it but overflow the magazine when stowed. It’s a terrific perk and one that works wonders on an auto rifle. Other solid perks in this column include Rewind Rounds and Pugilist. Complimenting these perks I suggest either Hatchling for Strand builds for Target Lock if you just want a straight damage buff. You can also get Paracausal Affinity, Frenzy, and Adrenaline Junkie – all of which are good alternatives.

Rufus’s Fury PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Target Lock or Tap the Trigger

For those wanting to bring Rufus’s Fury into PVP you have a few choices for the god roll. Unsurprisingly, we will be focusing on stability and range for the first two perks. In the first slot, I’m going with Corkscrew Rifling for that +5 bump to stability, range, and handling. I’m also going with Richochet Rounds since also it boosts our range by 5, but also improves our stability which makes it easier to consistently hit targets.

Looking at the primary perks, I am going with Perpetual Motion since this gives us needed consistency thanks to the bonus stability, handling, and reload speed. You can also pick Rewind Rounds or Reconstruction, but I find these a bit more niche. In the final slot, both Tap the Trigger and Target Lock are terrific options. Tap the Trigger gives us even more stability and accuracy upon the initial trigger pull, which helps turn this auto rifle into a laser beam. If you’re already confident in your ability to control Rufus’s Fury’s recoil then you’ll want Target Lock to ramp up your damage and killing potential.