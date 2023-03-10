Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Title Guide — Dream Warrior

As with the Destiny 2 Raids before it, the Root of Nightmares has a title available for enterprising players to claim. Earning the title requires mastering all of the Raid’s challenges, and will take quite a bit of work. If you’re looking to get the Dream Warrior title and show off your accomplishments, here are the Triumphs you’ll need to complete.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Title Requirements

Raid: Root of Nightmares: Trophies from the “Root of Nightmares” raid. (See below)

Trophies from the “Root of Nightmares” raid. (See below) Root of Nightmares: Complete any version of the “Root of Nightmares” raid.

Complete any version of the “Root of Nightmares” raid. Master Difficulty “Root of Nightmares”: Complete the “Root of Nightmares” raid on Master difficulty.

Complete the “Root of Nightmares” raid on Master difficulty. Collective Consciousness: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of clanmates.

Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of clanmates. Classic Horror : Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class.

: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class. System Shock: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses.

Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses. Infernal Pain: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses.

Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses. Harbingers of Nothingness: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Void subclasses.

Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Void subclasses. Dream Weavers : Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Strand subclasses.

: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Strand subclasses. Terraformed Secrets: Loot all hidden chests in the “Root of Nightmares” raid.

Loot all hidden chests in the “Root of Nightmares” raid. “Root of Nightmares” Lore Book Unlocks: Unlock the “Root of Nightmares” lore book.

Unlock the “Root of Nightmares” lore book. Illuminated Torment : Complete the “Illuminated Torment” challenge.

: Complete the “Illuminated Torment” challenge. Psionic Purge: In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within 1 second of each other.

In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within 1 second of each other. Crossfire: Complete the “Crossfire” challenge.

Complete the “Crossfire” challenge. Shields Up: In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor.

In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor. Cosmic Equilibrium: Complete the “Cosmic Equilibrium” challenge.

Complete the “Cosmic Equilibrium” challenge. Singular Orbit: In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift.

In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift. All Hands: Complete the “All Hands” challenge.

Synchronicity: During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within 5 seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter.

During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within 5 seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter. Final Nightmare: Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty.

Root of Nightmares Trophies Requirements

Most of the Root of Nightmares gear, as usual, can be earned simply by playing the normal version of the raid:

Helmet: First and final encounter

First and final encounter Arms: First and second encounter

First and second encounter Chest: First, second, and third encounters

First, second, and third encounters Legs: Second and third encounters

Second and third encounters Class Item: Third encounter

Third encounter Rufus’s Fury (Strand Auto Rifle): Third encounter

Third encounter Koraxis’s Distress (Strand Grenade Launcher): First and second encounters

First and second encounters Briar’s Contempt (Solar Linear Fusion Rifle): First encounter

First encounter Nessa’s Oblation (Void Shotgun): First encounter

First encounter Mykel’s Reverence (Strand Sidearm): Second encounter

Second encounter Acasia’s Dejection (Solar Trace Rifle): Second and fourth encounter

To earn the ship, Sparrow, emblem, and shader, you’ll have to do the following:

Terrors Uprooted (Emblem): Complete any version of the “Root of Nightmares” raid.

Complete any version of the “Root of Nightmares” raid. Gift of Cruelty (Ship): Complete the “Root of Nightmares” raid on Master difficulty.

Complete the “Root of Nightmares” raid on Master difficulty. Dream Demon (Sparrow): Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty.

Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty. Oxidized Lead (Shader): Loot all hidden chests in the “Root of Nightmares” raid.

While you’re here, be sure to check out the rest of our Destiny 2 guides, including coverage of Lightfall and the Season of Defiance.