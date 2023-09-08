Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Loot Table — All Encounters

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. Taking place on the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle their way through hordes of Cabal enemies and battle against a rather terrifying foe.

Like all raids before it in Destiny 2, the Root of Nightmares has some sick exclusive loot for you to grab. There are a number of weapons available including a special Exotic, as well as some pretty cool-looking armor. If you’re curious which pieces of gear you can grab from which encounter, here’s a full loot table explaining the drops.

Click to enlarge. Image Credit: NietCool.

Encounter 1 (Cataclysm) — Root of Nightmares Loot

Briar’s Contempt (Solar Linear Fusion Rifle)

Koraxis’s Distress (Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher)

Nessa’s Oblation (Void Shotgun)

Chest Armor

Arms Armor

Head Armor

Encounter 2 (Scission)

Mykel’s Reverence (Strand Sidearm)

Koraxis’s Distress (Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher)

Acasia’s Rejection (Solar Trace Rifle)

Nessa’s Oblation (Void Shotgun)

Chest Armor

Arms Armor

Legs Armor

Encounter 3 (Zo’aurc) — Root of Nightmares Loot

Mykel’s Reverence (Strand Sidearm)

Rufus’s Fury (Strand Auto Rifle)

Koraxis’s Distress (Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher)

Acasia’s Rejection (Solar Trace Rifle)

Chest Armor

Legs Armor

Class Item

Encounter 4 (Nezarec)

Conditional Finality (Exotic Stasis Shotgun)

Any weapon

Head Armor

Legs Armor

Class Item

That’s about it for the Root of Nightmares loot table in Destiny 2. Don’t forget to grab the secret chests throughout the raid and activate the Deepsight chest at the end! And remember, you can use Spoils of Conquest to purchase a red bordered Deepsight drop of any weapon you’ve already acquired at the end of the raid.