Destiny 2 Revision Zero Catalyst – Should You Choose to Accept It Quest

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Additionally, players can hunt down the new Revision Zero pulse rifle, which promises to be the most customizable exotic weapon yet. Boasting four catalysts, players must complete the Should You Choose to Accept It Parts 1, 2, 3, and 4 to unlock everything this firearm offers. At the time of writing this, only Should You Choose to Accept It Part I is available, but over the next few weeks more steps will be added. Here’s how to complete each quest step and earn the Revision Zero catalyst.

(Author’s Note: The Division Zero catalyst quest is only obtainable after you complete the weekly story mission. Once you complete the weekly story mission, speak to the EXO Frame at the H.E.L.M. to receive this quest.)

How to Get Revision Zero Catalyst – The Hidden Shape

1. Download the Cryptographic Index at the Archimedes Annex

Your first step in the Revision Zero catalyst quest is to download the Cryptographic Index at the Archimedes Annex. This is accessed by opening up your destination map in the H.E.L.M. and selecting “Operation: Archimedes” in the bottom right corner. This is a pretty simple mission that involves dodging Seraph tower lasers and then infiltrating one of the many Warmind bunkers. Inside will be several rooms filled with Hive enemies, some of which need to be opened up via Arc Charges that yellow-bar Knights drop. Once you kill the boss, and his minions, and turn on the power you will gain access to the terminal. Download the Cryptographic Index to complete this step.

2. Travel to Europa

Just land at any patrol zone on Europa to progress this step.

3. Complete Patrols and Defeat Combatants on Europa

For this step, you’ll just need to complete patrols and defeat enemies anywhere on Europa. I recommend snagging any of the kill-focused patrols as these are the fastest to finish and you’ll also be slaying combatants. Try to avoid any item Patrols (the white triangle symbol) as these usually take longer and can be a nuisance since you need to wait for specific enemies to spawn.

4. Locate the Dead Drop in the Cadmus Ridge “Perdition” Lost Sector

Stay on Europa and make your way to the Cadmus Ridge patrol zone. When you arrive, head towards the only Lost Sector in this area which is located along the northern rocky walls. You’ll be entering a small cave system that eventually spits you out into a Braytech facility. Once you complete the Lost Sector and slay the boss, you’ll see a terminal to the left of the final chest by the exit door. Interacting with it will give you the dead drop and progress the quest.

5. Launch “Operation: Seraph’s Shield”

Now bring up your H.E.L.M. destination map and launch the Legend version of the Operation: Seraph’s Shield mission. This is the exotic quest found in the bottom right corner of the H.E.L.M. destination screen.

6. Complete “Operation: Seraph’s Shield” on Legend difficulty

This is the most difficult portion of the quest. Operation: Seraph’s Shield can be pretty tricky to solo on Legend, mainly because the game will always have you facing enemies who are 10 Power above you. Because of this, you will want to prep by bringing in the right items. During my Legend runs, I found that having a ranged weapon like a sniper rifle is terrific since a lot of the enemies are quite strong. Arbalest is also great for this mission since enemies have all three types of elemental shields. Alternatively, exotic weapons like Gjallarhorn, Grand Overture, The Lament, and Thunderlord are also quite strong in this mission.

Remember, you don’t have to have a flawless run and the checkpoints are pretty generous. The only tricky sections are the two main boss rooms, with the former being a bit of a headache since you need to kill three Brigs and a ton of Fallen. Just take your time in this room and focus on dealing with each Brig individually along with the sniper Shanks floating around it. These are the biggest threats in the room and should be prioritized. If you need a refresher on Operation: Seraph Shield you can check out our complete walkthrough here. Upon completing this quest and opening the chest you will be rewarded the first of four catalysts for Revision Zero.

Completing this will unlock the Frenzy Refit for this firearm.