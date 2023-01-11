Destiny 2 Resonant Elements Guide – How to Get Resonant Elements

Destiny 2 can be an overwhelming experience for those who are either new or returning after a long hiatus. With so many updates, expansions, seasons, and items added in, one can easily find themselves lost in what they have to do. One of the most important materials in the game is Resonant Elements, which are used to craft various weapons you can obtain. Doing so will allow you to customize what perks that weapon has, along with enhancing them to provide additional benefits. So if you plan on crafting any weapons (and you should!) here’s how to get Resonant Elements in Destiny 2:

How to Get Resonant Elements

To get Resonant Elements you will need to get Deepsight variants of weapons. These are indicated by the red-colored border around the gun’s icon in your loadout and Vault. Deepsight variants drop a variety of different ways, such as a random reward at the end of an activity, completing specific requirements in a raid, unlocking certain seasonal upgrades at the H.E.L.M., or spending Spoils of Conquest at the end of a raid. However, the most common way you’ll get red border guns is simply by them dropping from rewards or Legendary Engrams.

Once you have a Deepsight weapon you have two choices for earning Resonant Elements. The first is simply dismantling it, as this will net you 100 Resonant Elements. However, to get the maximum amount of Resonant Elements, you’ll want to fill up the progress bar at the bottom of the gun. You do this by killing enemies with the weapon until the attunement bar reaches 100%. After this happens, open up your inventory and then inspect the red border gun. Move your cursor over the red box (shown above) and then select “Obtain Elements” in the bottom left corner. Holding down “Apply” will give you 300 Resonant Elements and the gun won’t be dismantled.

The latter is the better method if a bit time-consuming. Because of this, I recommend waiting till you have a few Deepsight variants of weapons and then go into a densely populated activity or location. The most popular choice by the player base is the Shuro-Chi encounter in the Last Wish raid. Other good activities to farm kills at are the Altars of Sorrow, opening of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, seasonal activities, and battlegrounds. You can have a maximum of 10,000 Resonant Elements in Destiny 2 at any time.