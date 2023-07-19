Destiny 2 Rekindle the Spark Quest Steps: How to Start the Quest

The Destiny 2 Rekindle the Spark quest is one of the objectives that kick off the annual event. If you’re planning on upgrading your armor or cash in a couple of rewards, you’re going to need to gather as many of the available currencies as possible. But first, completing this quest is going to be beneficial. The summer celebration takes place in a brand new fashion, presenting a few interesting reworks that are going to appeal to both veterans and newcomers alike. This guide explains how to start the Rekindle the Spark questline in Destiny 2 and what it entails.

How to Start the Rekindle the Spark Quest

If you’re logging into the game starting on July 19, make sure to stop by the Tower, as Eva Levante is waiting for you. After you talk to her you’re going to obtain your respective class armor for the event, as well as the Celebrating Solstice quest. You first need to complete both the Celebrating Solstice and A Guardian in Shining Armor quests to get access to Rekindle the Spark, which is offered by Eva Levante right after you turn in the last step.

This is yet another straightforward quest all in all, but it does require some more time on your hands compared to the previous one.

You May Also Like:

How to Complete the Rekindle the Spark Quest Steps

After you’ve talked to Eva Levante and gotten yourself the quest, it’s time to get started. You can find all 6 steps below:

Step 1 : Collect Silver Leaves by completing activities during Solstice with your new armor equipped (12 Silver Leaves total)

: Collect Silver Leaves by completing activities during Solstice with your new armor equipped (12 Silver Leaves total) Step 2 : Transform your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash by completing the Bonfire Bash (60 Silver Ash)

: Transform your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash by completing the Bonfire Bash (60 Silver Ash) Step 3 : Collect Kindling by completing Event Challenges that award them (3 Kindling total) — make sure to actually redeem the challenges from the Event Card to complete this step

: Collect Kindling by completing Event Challenges that award them (3 Kindling total) — make sure to actually redeem the challenges from the Event Card to complete this step Step 4 : Add the maximum amount of Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor to imbue it with a Spark (this is done in order to unlock its glow) — for this, use the three Kindling

: Add the maximum amount of Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor to imbue it with a Spark (this is done in order to unlock its glow) — for this, use the three Kindling Step 5 : Imbue a piece of fully rekindled your armor with a Spark of your choice (keep in mind you can’t undo this)

: Imbue a piece of fully rekindled your armor with a Spark of your choice (keep in mind you can’t undo this) Step 6: Visit Eva Levante in the Tower

That is all! Your reward for the quest will be 4 Silver Leaves. With Rekindle the Spark complete, you can start the next A Glowing Solstice quest.