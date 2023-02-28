Destiny 2 Queensguard Title Guide — How to Get Season of Defiance Seal

Like all Destiny 2 seasons before it, Season of Defiance has a seal and title available for players to earn. Getting the Queensguard title requires mastering all of the content added for this season, so it can take a while to unlock. But if you do it, you can proudly display it above your Guardian’s name for all to see. Here’s how to unlock the Queensguard title in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Queensguard Title Requirements

In total there are 12 different triumphs you need to complete to earn the seal. Most involve the usual: completing the seasonal story quest, playing the latest battleground a bunch, and earning the new exotics.

Unbowed, Unbent – Complete all five steps in the We Stand Unbroken quest line.

Complete all five steps in the We Stand Unbroken quest line. Defiant Keyholder – Gain bonus rewards by using a Defiant Key at the end of Season of the Defiance Battlegrounds. Defiant Keys can be earned by completing Lightfall campaign missions, Terminal Overload in Neomuna, raids, Vanguard Ops playlist activities, Gambit matches, and Crucible matches.

Acquire upgrades from the War Table in the HELM.

Acquire upgrades from the War Table in the HELM. Country Radio – Listen to all six radio messages in the Farm.

Listen to all six radio messages in the Farm. Bend Toward Justice – Acquire Favors of Justice in a Season of Defiance activity.

Acquire Favors of Justice in a Season of Defiance activity. Grace Under Fire – Acquire Favors of Grace in a Season of Defiance activity.

Acquire Favors of Grace in a Season of Defiance activity. Zeal Appeal – Acquire Favors of Zeal in a Season of Defiance activity.

Acquire Favors of Zeal in a Season of Defiance activity. Big Game Banisher – Defeat Champions or bosses in the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist.

Defeat Champions or bosses in the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist. Legendary Trifecta – Complete all three Defiant Battlegrounds on Legend difficulty in the EDZ, Cosmodrome, and the Orbital Prison.

Complete all three Defiant Battlegrounds on Legend difficulty in the EDZ, Cosmodrome, and the Orbital Prison. Scourge of Light – Defeat combatants with Season of Defiance weapons: Perpetualis, Prodigal Return, Regnant, Caretaker, Raconteur, and Royal Executioner.

Defeat combatants with Season of Defiance weapons: Perpetualis, Prodigal Return, Regnant, Caretaker, Raconteur, and Royal Executioner. Secret Triumph – Likely the Vexcalibur exotic weapon quest.

Likely the Vexcalibur exotic weapon quest. Secret Triumph

We’ll have guides on completing some of these Triumphs as we play through Lightfall. And don’t forget to check out the rest of our guides for Destiny 2 Lightfall! We have resources on unlocking Strand, completing Exotic quests, builds, and more.