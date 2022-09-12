Destiny 2 Out of Bounds Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Of course, this season’s big draw is all the new loot, and there are some terrific guns to farm for right now. While there are a ton of seasonal and raid guns, one firearm that’s rocketing in popularity is just a playlist submachine gun called Out of Bounds. Here’s how to get the Out of Bounds and what the god roll is:

How to Get Out of Bounds

Thankfully, Out of Bounds is a pretty easy weapon to farm. You can get this weapon as a reward at the end of any Crucible activity. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, this gun has a chance to drop at the end of every match. Additionally, you can earn Out of Bounds as a possible reward for opening up Crucible packages whenever you level up this vendor. Out of Bounds will not drop from other activities, so if you want one you’ll need to play some PVP. I also recommend throwing on the Prosperity (Crucible) mod on your Ghost. This will give you a chance at additional Out of Bounds at the end of a match.

Out of Bounds God Rolls

Out of Bounds PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Arrowhead Brake

High-Caliber Rounds

Subsistence or Demolitionist

Adrenaline Junkie

If you’re looking to bring this into PVE activities, there are a few solid rolls you can acquire. In the barrel, I like either Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling. The former gives us some small bumps to the range, handling, and stability, while the latter improves the gun’s handling and offers better recoil control. Personally, I prefer the latter since you’ll often be swapping to Special and Heavy weapons in endgame content such as raids or Grandmaster Nightfalls.

When it comes to the primary perks, we are going for some reliable if slightly unexciting choices. Subsistence is a no-brainer since this cuts down on when we need to reload and allows us to tear through hordes of foes. Alternatively, you can go for Demolitionist if you want a gun that supports more of an ability-focused build. In the second slot, we are going for Adrenaline Junkie over Kill Clip, solely because this perk synergizes wonderfully with Subsistence and Demolitionist. It’s a damage boost, but one that can quickly spike to max if we land a grenade kill. Given how powerful grenades are in the 3.0 meta, this isn’t that difficult to consistently do.

Out of Bounds PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Rangefinder or Kill Clip

This is the real reason you’re grinding for Out of Bounds, as the submachine gun has swiftly gained popularity in the Crucible. For your barrel mod, you can go with either Arrowhead Brake or Hammer-Forged Rifling. For those having trouble controlling the recoil I really like Arrowhead Brake, however, if you want to prioritize range then Hammer-Forged Rifling is for you. Given the current meta is all about pulse rifles, I think the added range is necessary. Speaking of range, we are also going for Richochet Rounds since it boosts both our range and stability.

When it comes to primary perks, I’ve always been a big fan of Perpetual Motion on submachine guns. Since you’ll almost always be moving when fighting enemies, it’s rare that this perk will not be active. If you want something more consistent, then Dynamic Sway Reduction is definitely worth considering. In the final slot, you’ll want either Rangefinder or Kill Clip. Rangefinder reduces our aim assist fall off and 5% faster projectile speed. This allows us to consistently engage targets from several meters away. For those who want to prioritize damage, Kill Clip is terrific since it will give us a 33% boost if we reload after a kill.