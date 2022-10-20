Destiny 2 One of Many Guide – How to Defeat All Headless Ones

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost celebration has returned, so it’s time to slap on your mech costume and clear out the Haunted Sectors. Similar to last year, players will be dropped into Haunted Lost Sectors where they need to vanquish hordes of enemies, gather candy, and eventually defeat a boss at the end. It’s a rather short event activity, but one that is often quite chaotic and will serve as a great way to level up weapons. Just like the Solstice of Heroes event, there’s a new collection of triumphs to complete that will unlock the Ghost Writer title. One of these is called One of Many and it can be a little bit tricky to complete with random players. Here’s how to beat One of Many and defeat all the headless ones in Destiny 2:

How to Beat One of Many

To complete the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2 you’ll need to kill 15 Headless Ones in a single run of a Haunted Sector. 10 Headless Ones spawn before the boss arrives and 5 more spawn throughout the final boss fight. Your fireteam will need to kill every single one before the main boss is defeated, otherwise, you won’t complete this triumph. Keep in mind, you will need to do this in all four of the Haunted Sectors. Meaning, you need to kill 15 Headless Ones in the Haunted Moon, Europa, Nessus, and EDZ Lost Sectors.

This is pretty easy to do if you’re playing with a pre-made fireteam, as you can just wait to slay the last boss until every single Headless One is defeated. To spawn a Headless One, you’ll need to stand in these control points that spawn throughout the arena. Once a control point hits 100% a Headless One will spawn that you can kill. You’ll need to defeat 10 of them before the timer hits zero and the final boss spawns. Multiple control points spawn at once, so be prepared to split up and capture them separately.

The trick with this triumph is being able to kill a Headless One quickly by yourself. I recommend weapons like Gjallarhorn, The Lament, One Thousand Voices, and Xenophage. These let you swiftly kill these mini-bosses with relative ease while consuming a small amount of ammo. Burst damage supers are also terrific like Noba Bomb, Golden Gun, Thundercrash, and Blade Barrage.

Where things get difficult is when you’re playing with random teammates since you’ll not only be fighting the clock but the other players killing the final boss. Throughout the boss battle, there will be multiple control points that spawn so stand them to spawn a Headless One. Defeating this enemy will cause explosive pumpkins to spawn, which you’re supposed to hurl at the boss to lower its shield. You will need to do this, but the trick is to not instantly kill the boss when the shield drops. Instead, damage it enough for the shield to spawn back so you can summon more Headless Ones. There are a total of 5 that spawn in the final boss fight and you’ll need to kill all of them if you want the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2.