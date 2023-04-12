Destiny 2 Nightfall Ciphers Guide - How to Get Nightfall Ciphers

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is all the weapons and armor pieces you can grind for. Unsurprisingly, some of the best gear you can earn is tied to Grandmaster Nightfalls. While players would normally only earn loot at the end of this activity, Bungie has added a secondary way to increase your odds of getting the god roll of whatever Adept weapon you’re hunting for. Here’s how to get Nightfall Ciphers in Destiny 2 and the best way to grind for them:

How to Get Nightfall Ciphers (Adept)

Nightfall Ciphers (Adept) is earned by completing Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2. A possible reward at the end of this activity, players will earn a single Nightfall Cipher per completion. However, since double rewards are enabled this week you can earn two ciphers which significantly reduces the grind. Nightfall Ciphers (Adept) will only drop from Grandmaster Nightfalls, meaning you’ll need to grind this activity if you want to earn some of them. Players can also only hold 10 Nightfall Ciphers (Adept) at a time and these can only be spent on Adept weapons that are currently in rotation.

To use your Nightfall Ciphers (Adept) go visit Zavala in the Tower and select the Focused Decoding option in the bottom right corner. Now hover over the Adept variant of the weekly Nightfall weapon in the second row and purchase it. This will cost you one Vanguard Engram, 50 Legendary Shards, 50,000 Glimmer, and 10 Nightfall Ciphers (Adept). Remember, the weapon you can purchase is determined by what the weekly Adept firearm is. So if you want to farm a specific Adept gun, wait until that firearm is in the weekly rotation so you can buy it from Zavala.

The roll you will get is entirely random, so there’s a good chance you won’t land a god-roll of whatever you’re spending those Nightfall Ciphers on. Because of this, you should rely on Nightfall Ciphers as your key way to farm Adept guns in Destiny 2. Of the six Vanguard Ops activities available this season, I definitely think Proving Grounds is the easiest to farm. While it won’t be comically quick, a good team can easily clear through most of the encounters with little trouble. Again, make sure to always spend your Nightfall Ciphers when you hit 10 since you cannot hold any more!