Destiny 2 Mystery Solved - Data Retrieval: Aberrant Subject Location

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Along with all this content, Bungie has also included a secret exotic quest that launched yesterday after the weekly reset.

Similar to other exotics like Osteo Striga and Revision Zero, players can craft this glaive after completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON exotic quest. There are also weekly missions tied to Vexcaliber which sees you journeying into the Vex Network to try and establish a connection with Asher Mir. This week’s quest requires you to solve a mystery inside the NODE.OVRD.AVALON, which is a little cryptic. Here’s how to solve this mystery and complete the Data Retrieval: Aberrant Subject triumph in Destiny 2.

Data Retrieval: Aberrant Subject Location

Similar to last week, this one can be done very early on in the NODE.OVRD.AVALON mission. When you spawn, make your way through the first room with the single Vex Harpy, kill it, and progress past the sliders. Now follow the path either left or right until you reach the entrance along the wall. Jump down and land on the ledge along the wall. A green button should be there (shown above) next to a wall with a very small opening.

After you hit the button, jump down into the Vex milk stream, but do not hop down the large circular hole that warps you to the first encounter. If you progress past this you will need to reload the mission. In the large circular room, you should see a Vex Hobgoblin on the other side of the room behind a barrier. Jump to this barrier, turn 180 degrees, and look up. You’ll see the second switch resting on a platform above the door you just entered through. Hit that button to drop the barrier where the Hobgoblin is and spawn a chest.

Interact with the chest will get you some loot, solve the mystery for your quest, and complete the Data Retrieval: Aberrant Subject triumph for Vexcaliber.