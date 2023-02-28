Destiny 2 Lightfall Title Guide — How to Get Virtual Fighter

Like all Destiny 2 expansions before it, Lightfall has a seal and title available for players to earn. Getting the Virtual Fighter title requires mastering all of the content available in the expansion, so it can take a while to unlock. But if you do it, you can proudly display it above your Guardian’s name for all to see. Here’s how to unlock the Virtual Fighter title in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Title Requirements

Neomuni Souvenirs — Complete the Lightfall Collections.

Complete the Lightfall Collections. Unfinished Business — Complete the “Unfinished Business” quest from Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna.

Complete the “Unfinished Business” quest from Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna. Restored and Remembered — Restore all damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. “Stargazer” quest. “Maelstrom” quest. “Bluejay” quest. “Strider” quest.

Restore all damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. Overclocked – Complete a Partition activity within 7 minutes.

Complete a Partition activity within 7 minutes. Master of Survival — Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty.

Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty. Honorary Cloud Strider — Claim all rank rewards from Nimbus.

Claim all rank rewards from Nimbus. Terminal Treasures — At the end of the Terminal Overload activity, open Terminal Overload chests. Terminal Overload Key Chests grant additional progress.

At the end of the Terminal Overload activity, open Terminal Overload chests. Terminal Overload Key Chests grant additional progress. The Final Strand — Complete the “Final Strand” quest from the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna.

Complete the “Final Strand” quest from the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. They’re Not Dolls — Collect all of the unique action figures in Neomuna and place then where they belong in Striders’ Gate.

Neomuni Souvenirs Badge Requirements

Bungie waffles back and forth as to whether a badge is required to earn a seal, but with Virtual Fighter, it’s a must. You need to collect 20 different items to complete it.

Foremost Vimana Ship – Neomuna Sightseeing Triumph. Triumph earned by earning a score of 1,400 or more in the Neomuna destination Triumphs.

Neomuna Sightseeing Triumph. Scintillant Trajectory Shader – Found by exploring Neomuna.

Found by exploring Neomuna. Sanctuary of Nefele Emblem – Lightfall campaign.

Lightfall campaign. Terminal Circuit – Terminal Overload.

Terminal Overload. Lightfall Neomuna Armor – Found by exploring Neomuna. Thunderhead Helmet Thunderhead Gloves Thunderhead Chest Thunderhead Boots Thunderhead Class Item

Found by exploring Neomuna. Winterbite Exotic Glaive – Strider exotic quest.

Strider exotic quest. Final Warning Exotic Sidearm – The Final Strand exotic quest.

The Final Strand exotic quest. Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun – What Remains exotic quest.

What Remains exotic quest. Lightfall Weapons Dimensional Hypotrochoid – Lightfall campaign. Iterative Loop – Found by exploring Neomuna. Phyllotactic Spiral – Lightfall campaign. Volta Bracket – Lightfall campaign. Round Robin – Found by exploring Neomuna. Circular Logic – Terminal Overload (Zephyr Concourse) Basso Ostinato – Terminal Overload (Ahimsa Park) Synchronic Roulette – Terminal Overload (Liming Harbor)



We’ll have guides on completing some of these Triumphs as we play through Lightfall. And don’t forget to check out the rest of our guides for Destiny 2 Lightfall! We have resources on unlocking Strand, completing Exotic quests, builds, and more.