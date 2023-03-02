Destiny 2: Lightfall & Season of Defiance Guides - Everything You Need to Know

Destiny 2: Lightfall released yesterday and we’ve been hard at work guiding everything you could possibly need to know. From the absolute basics like new catalysts and mod guides to more in depth quest walkthroughs, this hub page contains all of our coverage in one easy place! Use the table of contents below to jump to the section you’re looking for!
Getting Started
Everyone has to start somewhere! If you’re a Destiny veteran, chances are you already know how this stuff works and what to expect. But if you’re new, these should help you figure out some of the verbiage and goals you’ll be working towards.
- Destiny 2 Lightfall Known Bugs and Glitches List
- Destiny 2 Lightfall Mod Guide — Armor Charge Explained
- How to Unlock, Equip, and Save Loadouts in Destiny 2 Lightfall
- How Vendor Engrams Work in Destiny 2 Lightfall
- Destiny 2 Soft Cap Guide – How to Hit Soft Cap in Lightfall
- How to Hit Powerful Cap in Lightfall – Destiny 2 Lightfall Guide
- Here’s a Code for a Free Emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall
Strand Guides
Everything you need to know about the new Strand subclass! Can’t figure out how to unlock it or get more strand fragments? We have you covered.
- Destiny 2 Strand Guide – How to Unlock the Strand Subclass
- Destiny 2 Strand Fragments Guide – How to Get Strand Meditations
Lightfall Content Guides
Wow, the legendary difficulty in Lightfall is hard. If you’re having problems with those pesky tormentors, let us help. Or maybe you just need the ending explained, we have that too!
- How to Kill Tormentors in Destiny 2 Lightfall
- Destiny 2 Bluejay Guide – How to Get the Polymorphic Shellcode
- Destiny 2 Region Chests – Where to Find Neomuna Region Chests
- The Ending of Destiny 2’s Lightfall Expansion, Explained
- Terminal Overload Exploit Lets You Farm Nimbus XP in Destiny 2
- Who or What is Cemaili in Destiny 2 Lightfall?
- All New Armor Exotics in Destiny 2 Lightfall
Season of Defiance Guides
Not everything is, Lightfall related, of course. There’s still the whole Season of Defiance storyline and features. These are still a work in progress.
- Destiny 2 Awoken Favors Guide – How to Use Awoken Favors
- Destiny 2 Defiant Keys Guide – How to Get Defiant Keys
Weapon Guides
From exotic weapon quests to catalyst unlock conditions, all of it is below!
- Destiny 2 Winterbite Exotic Glaive Guide – All Strider Quest Steps
- Destiny 2 Deterministic Chaos – Unfinished Business Quest Steps
- Quicksilver Storm Catalyst Guide – Any Data Port in A Storm Quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall
- Verglas Curve Catalyst Guide – Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet Quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall
- How to Get the Two-Tailed Fox Catalyst in Destiny 2
- All 5 New Weapon Patterns in Destiny 2 Lightfall
- All 7 New Weapon Patterns in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance
Title/Seal Guides
Getting ready to add two new seals to your collection? Here’s what Lightfall has to offer.
- Destiny 2 Lightfall Title Guide — How to Get Virtual Fighter
- Destiny 2 Queensguard Title Guide — How to Get Season of Defiance Seal
Other Coverage
Want to read our thoughts on how Lightfall played out? Look no further.