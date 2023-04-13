Destiny 2 Koraxis's Distress Guide - God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. One of the weapons you can unlock is the Strand grenade launcher, Koraxis’s Distress. Here’s how to get this gun and what the god rolls are:

How to Get Koraxis’s Distress

Unsurprisingly, Koraxis’s Distress only comes from the Root of Nightmares raid. If you want the grenade launcher it only drops from the first, second, and third encounters. If you have previously earned it in either of these encounters, Koraxis’s Distress is also a possible reward from secret chests and the Nezarec boss fight. This firearm will not appear in the loot pool for any chest other than the first, second, and third encounter unless you’ve unlocked it at least once on any character. You can run the Root of Nightmares raid three times a week (once on each character) and it can be crafted if you unlock five Deepsight variants.

Koraxis’s Distress God Rolls

Koraxis’s Distress PVE God Roll

Volatile Launch

Spike Grenades

Reconstruction or Chain Reaction

Hatchling

When it comes to the PVE roll of Koraxis’s Distress, we are actually going to focus more on enemy-clearing than straight damage to bosses. This is mainly because there are simply better grenade launchers for single-target DPS, so it’s not worth outright competing with them. To that end, our first perk will be Volatile Launch to boost the blast radius of each projectile at the cost of some velocity and handling speed. Unsurprisingly, you will also want Spike Grenades as this increases our direct impact damage by 50% and bumps up our stability stat.

Things get fun when we start adding in the primary perks. Both Reconstruction and Chain Reaction are terrific options, as the former overflows our magazine with additional rounds while the latter ensures every kill causes an enemy to explode. Personally, I like Chain Reaction as this pairs wonderfully with Hatchling since it allows you to spawn a ton of Threadlings. Speaking of, you’ll want Hatchling if you’re using a Strand build as it synergizes perfectly with various Aspects and Fragments.

Koraxis’s Distress PVP God Roll

Quick Launch

Proximity Grenades

Impulse Amplifier

Frenzy or Wellspring

For PVP, this grenade launcher is a fine choice since it has some decent perks for the Crucible and can be crafted. Starting off, we are going with Quick Launch to improve our velocity and Proximity Grenades to ensure we have a better chance of actually securing kills on moving targets. We will want Impulse Amplifier since this greatly increases our projectile velocity and reload speed. While the reload speed doesn’t matter that much in PVP, the velocity buff is terrific for quickly killing enemies before they have a chance to react or dodge. The last perk can be your choice, but either Frenzy or Wellspring are fine choices. One is a static damage bump which can be helpful, but I personally like Wellspring to get back some lost ability energy.