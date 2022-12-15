Destiny 2 IKELOS Shotgun Deepsight Guide – IKELOS_SG Pattern Farm

Just like in Season of the Haunted, Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is bringing back some old favorite weapons. In this case, we’re getting reprised IKELOS weapons from way back in the Warmind expansion, though they’ve re-appeared since then. These versions of the IKELOS weapons have a new Origin Trait called Rasputin’s Arsenal, which partially refills the magazine on breaking a target’s shield. They’ve also got new perks, and they’re craftable now, which means players are on the hunt for Deepsight drops of the weapons. Here’s how to best farm for Deepsight versions of the IKELOS shotgun in Destiny 2.

How to Get IKELOS Shotgun Deepsight Patterns in Destiny 2

To unlock the IKELOS SG v1.0.3 pattern, you need to earn and complete five Deepsight Resonance versions of the shotgun. For the unfamiliar, these are weapons that drop with a red border around them and a progress bar. Keep in mind that you no longer have to equip and level up the weapon to extract pattern progress. If you don’t need the extra 200 Resonant Elements for crafting, you can just dismantle the gun and complete the resonance.

There are a couple of methods for obtaining these patterns. Before we get into the most efficient, here’s a quick breakdown of every way we currently know about to earn an IKELOS Deepsight weapon in Destiny 2:

Override Frequency Nodes

Focusing Umbral Engrams at the H.E.L.M.

Seasonal vendor rank-up rewards

Currently, there are three major ways to get Deepsight patterns for the IKELOS firearms. The first is by spending four Resonate Stems in your Resonance Amp. This will produce an Override Frequency code that you’ll need to decipher and follow to a Warmind node. Interacting with this floating diamond will give you an IKELOS weapon, which has a chance to be a Deepsight variant. You can only have one code at a time, so I recommend hunting down a bunch of Warmind nodes whenever you have a bunch of Resonate Stems. However these will not respawn once you’ve used them.

Another method is by focusing Umbral Engrams at the new seasonal vendor in the H.E.L.M. To do this, you will need to unlock the “IKELOS Weapon Focusing” node in the Upgrades menu. Doing so will let you turn regular Umbral Engrams into a random roll of any IKELOS gun of your choice. However, this will not be a guaranteed Deepsight pattern until you obtain the Focusing Deepsight pattern much later in the season. There’s also an IKELOS Weapon engram, but this won’t let you pick which gun you want to farm for.

Finally, you can earn a guaranteed IKELOS Deepsight weapon by hitting Rank 7 with the seasonal vendor. Once you reach this rank, just go visit the Exo Frame and select the “Deepsight IKELOS Weapons” engram. You’ll be given a random Deepsight IKELOS weapon completely free. Additionally, if you reset this vendor, you will still be able to earn this engram by hitting Rank 7 again.

Of the three methods, I recommend hunting down all the Override Frequency Nodes and then spending your Stems on Umbral Engrams. Unless you’ve unlocked the focusing upgrade specifically for these firearms, this will be your best method for farming Deepsight variants of this gun. Note that the upgrades at the Exo Frame that reward you for completing seasonal missions are useful for obtaining the new seasonal weapons, but not IKELOS weapons.