Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice Loot Table Guide - How to Get All the Gear

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Event is officially live, which means there’s a bunch of new content coming to Destiny 2. Along with a six-player matchmade activity, players can explore the new Grasp of Avarice dungeon set in the fabled loot cave. There’s also a bunch of new armor and weapons that users can unlock or purchase in the Eververse store, all of which are tied to the history of this developer.

One of the most exciting additions is the new Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Containing three core encounters, this is an insidious dungeon that will keep you on your toes from the very start. Of course, the main reason we’re venturing into this cave is all the sweet, sweet loot. Here’s a guide on how to get every item in the dungeon and what each encounter can possibly reward.

Image Credit: NietCool (Shared with permission)

Grasp of Avarice Loot Table

Phry’Zhia The Insatiable

Matador 64 (Shotgun)

Boots

Class Item

Fallen Shield

Hero of Ages (Sword)

Gauntlets

Chest

Captain Avarokk The Covetous (Drops Two Rewards)

Matador 64 (Shotgun)

1000 Yard Stare (Sniper Rifle)

Eyasluna (Hand Cannon)

Hero of Ages (Sword)

Head

Gauntlets

Chest

Legs

Class Item

Grasp of Avarice Secret Chest Locations

Along with all the loot you will earn from completing the encounters above, there are also two secret chests in this dungeon. Just like other secret chests, these will only reward you with the gear you’ve previously earned in the dungeon. This means that, if you got some boots, a chest piece, and the Eyasluna your first time through, you will only get one of those items the next time you enter the dungeon and open these secret chests.

Because of this, secret chests won’t be terribly lucrative right away. However, they will become a terrific source of rewards upon repeat playthroughs on other characters or throughout the week. Additionally, starting on December 16, secret chests will not be a repeatable source of rewards on the same character. This means you can only open the secret chests once per week on each character.

Secret Chest Number 1

The first secret chest is in the large circular room with the blue stripe running along the wall. This will be when you need to throw some switches to gain access to the Scorch Cannon to raise the gate. Between the Number 3 and Number 4 sections is a large metal beam. Adjacent from this beam is a small, collapsable platform that’s embedded into the wall.

Jump onto this platform and then quickly face the metal beam. You will see the chest above you on a platform attached to this beam. Just be quick because the platform not holding the chest will drop you into the abyss after a second or two.

Secret Chest Number 2

Thankfully, the second secret chest is much easier to find. Progress through the dungeon until you reach the Sparrow sequence and make your way to the very end when you fly into the massive crystal skull. After disarming the mine, face the way you came in so you’re looking out of the skull’s mouth. Turn left and climb up the crystals until you’re on a large one that connects to the skull’s right eye. In the eyesocket, you will find the second secret chest on a small pile of crystals.