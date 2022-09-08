Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide

When it comes to Destiny 2 there are a lot of ways to enjoy this game. Some like to battle it out in Crucible, others prefer to immerse themselves in the ever-changing story, while a few folks continue to play Gambit. Tying this all together is a drive to obtain better and more powerful pieces of gear to craft your personal Guardian. One of the most important aspects of Destiny 2 is legendary weapons which are firearms that can roll with different perk combinations. This means, you could obtain the same gun five times, but what attributes it has could be completely different.
However, not all perks are created equally, and some are simply superior in both PVE and PVP content. This is what’s known as a “god roll,” or a weapon perk combination that is the best available for that gun. Hunting these can down be a grueling, confusing affair — especially if you are new to Destiny 2. To alleviate some of the headaches, I have compiled a growing list of guides that not only showcases what perks you want to go for but why these are some of the best choices around.
I know some of you are sitting there about to furiously type counterpoints to some of my choices. I can feel it in my bones. Keep in mind, while there are some objectively great rolls for weapons, a god roll comes down to your personal playstyle and what you want out of a weapon. Because of this, I also tend to highlight additional options for those looking to branch out from the tried and true “gun reloads faster, gun does more damage” combo.
Season 22 God Rolls
Coming soon!
Older Destiny 2 Weapon God Rolls
Auto Rifle God Rolls
- Firefright God Roll
- Krait God Roll
- Rufus's Fury God Roll
- Lodbrok-C God Roll
- Come to Pass God Roll
- Ammit AR2 God Roll
- Duty Bound God Roll
- Gnawing Hunger God Roll
- The Forward Path God Roll
- False Promises God Roll
- Braytech Werewolf God Roll
- Horror Story God Roll
- The Summoner God Roll
- Shadow Price God Roll
- Arc Logic God Roll
- Chroma Rush God Roll
- The Last Breath God Roll
- Sweet Sorrow God Roll
Pulse Rifle God Rolls
- Ogma PR6 God Roll
- Insidious God Roll
- Disparity God Roll
- Yesteryear God Roll
- The Messenger God Roll
- Autumn Wind God Roll
- Smite of Merain God Roll
- Stars in Shadow God Roll
- Cold Denial God Roll
- Gridskipper God Roll
- Jurassic Green God Roll
- Forge’s Pledge God Roll
- Darkest Before God Roll
- Piece of Mind God Roll
- Horror’s Least God Roll
- New Purpose God Roll
Hand Cannon God Rolls
- Pure Poetry God Roll
- Trust God Roll
- Something New God Roll
- Zaouli’s Bane God Roll
- Dire Promise God Roll
- Crimil’s Dagger God Roll
- Nation of Beasts God Roll
- Posterity God Roll
- The Steady Hand God Roll
- Bottom Dollar God Rolls
- Palindrome Guide God Roll
- Loud Lullaby God Roll
- Fatebringer God Roll
- Eyasluna God Roll
- Vulpecula God Roll
- Judgment God Roll
- D.F.A. God Roll
- Austringer God Roll
Submachine Gun God Rolls
- Out of Bounds God Roll
- Rapacious Appetite God Roll
- Funnelweb God Roll
- Death Adder God Roll
- Ikelos SMG God Roll
- Friction Fire God Roll
- Cold Front God Roll
- Extraordinary Rendition God Roll
- Submission God Roll
- Unforgiven God Roll
- CALUS Mini-Tool God Roll
Bow God Rolls
Sidearm God Rolls
- Redback-5si God Roll
- Buzzard God Roll
- The Fool’s Remedy God Roll
- Peacebond God Roll
- Drang (Baroque) God Roll
- Forgiveness God Roll
Scout Rifle God Rolls
- Randy's Throwing Knife God Roll
- Doom of Chelchis God Roll
- Trustee God Roll
- Hung Jury God Roll
- Servant Leader God Roll
Shotgun God Rolls
- Fortissimo-11 God Roll
- Astral Horizon God Roll
- First In, Last Out God Roll
- Ikelos SG God Roll
- Seventh Seraph CQC-12 God Roll
- Heritage God Roll
- Compass Rose God Roll
- Riiswalker God Roll
- Found Verdict God Roll
- Fractethyst God Roll
Sniper Rifle God Rolls
- Fugue-55 God Roll
- Eye of Sol God Roll
- Irukandji God Roll
- Mechabre God Roll
- Beloved God Roll
- Tranquility God Roll
- Defiance of Yasmin God Roll
- Thoughtless God Roll
- Ikelos Sniper God Roll
- The Supremacy God Roll
- Succession God Roll
- Frozen Orbit God Roll
- Far Future God Roll
- Uzume RR4 God Roll
- Praedyth’s Revenge God Roll
- Occluded Finality God Roll
- 1,000 Yard Stare God Roll
- Shepherd’s Watch God Roll
- Silicon Neuroma God Roll
Fusion Rifle / Linear Fusion Rifle God Rolls
- Snorri FR5 God Roll
- Cataclysmic God Roll
- Likely Suspect God Roll
- Briar's Contempt God Roll
- Taipan-F4R God Roll
- Midha’s Reckoning God Roll
- Deliverance God Roll
- Corsair’s Wrath God Roll
- Glacioclasm God Roll
- Plug One.1 God Roll
- Cartesian Coordinate God Roll
- Reed’s Regret God Roll
- Burden of Guilt God Roll
- Stormchaser God Roll
Trace Rifles
Grenade Launcher God Rolls
- Typhon GL5 God Roll
- The Militia's Birthright God Roll
- Explosive Personality God Roll
- Regnant God Roll
- Tarnation God Roll
- Harsh Language God Roll
- Truthteller God Roll
- Berenger’s Memory God Roll
- Deafening Whisper God Roll
- Ignition Code God Roll
- Forbearance God Roll
- Canis Major God Roll
- Lingering Dread God Roll
Machine Gun God Rolls
- Circular Logic God Roll
- Avalanche God Roll
- The Swarm God Roll
- Thermal Erosion God Roll
- Commemoration God Roll
- Archon’s Thunder God Roll
- Recurrent Impact God Roll