Destiny 2 Glacioclasm Guide – Glacioclasm God Roll & How to Get It (2023)

The Dawning returns to Destiny 2 once again! While there are plenty of rewards to chase and there’s a quest line to complete, your main focus will be baking up a bunch of wonderful treats for various NPCs. This is not only to complete two quests, but potentially earn some weapons such as the Avalanche machine gun, Cold Front submachine gun, and Glacioclasm fusion rifle. We will be focusing on the latter today, so here’s how to get the Glacioclasm fusion rifle and what the god rolls are:

How to Get the Glacioclasm

Unsurprisingly, the Glacioclasm is directly tied to The Dawning event. This means when the event ends on January 4th, you will no longer be able to obtain this weapon. You can get the Glacioclasm from opening legendary Dawning packages, which are given out by vendors whenever they get their specific treat. For example, you cannot get Candy Dead Ghosts to Zavala, only the Spider. Additionally, you aren’t guaranteed to get a legendary package whenever you offer someone a baked good. You can refine the loot pool by bringing 5 Dawning Spirit and a Gift In Return to Eva to purchase the Unity Gift Exchange. This guarantees either the Glacioclasm or Avalanche.

Instead, focus on masterworking your oven first since that reduces the amount of Essence of Dawning needed. This will save you a lot of time in the long run, so make sure to bake everything at least once. After that, just focus on making a lot of baked goods and giving them out to vendors. Legendary Lost Sectors and Nightmare Hunts appear to be the fastest methods for farming Essence of Dawn.

Glacioclasm God Rolls

Glacioclasm PVE God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling or Smallbore

Liquid Coil

Subsistence

Reservoir Burst or Demolitionist

The Glacioclasm is a very good fusion rifle and the main reason you’ll want to grind out packages during the event. For the barrel, you’ll want to pick up either Hammer-Forged Rifling or Smallbore. Both of these offer a nice range increase, but Smallbore does also improve our stability. I prefer the latter for PVE, because I want to ensure I can hit every bolt on my enemy when I fire and the stability bump helps with that. As for our magazine, we’re picking up Liquid Coils to increase the Impact damage of the weapon at the cost of a slightly slower charge time.

Where things get exciting are the new perks the Glacioclasm can roll with. In the first slot, I am picking Subsistence, as it will partially refill our magazine after every single kill. It’s a superb PVE perk that combos wonderfully with Reservoir Burst. While Reservoir Burst can be a bit inconsistent with triggering, it’s still obscenely powerful that allows you to devastate hordes of enemies with ease. If this doesn’t sound like your jam, Demolitionist is a fantastic alternative for those focusing on using their grenades.

Glacioclasm PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Particle Repeater

Slideshot or Under Pressure

High-Impact Reserves

Introducing Erentil 2.0. Better in almost every way, the Glacioclasm has the potential to be a wildly popular PVP weapon. To make this weapon viable inside the Crucible, you’ll want Hammer-Forged Rifling to increase the fusion rifle’s range along with Particle Repeater for that stability bump. You want to ensure that every time you fire this weapon you have the best chance to hit every bolt on an enemy.

For your first primary perk, you’ll be looking for either Slideshot or Under Pressure. The former will boost your range and stability every time you slide, making this very deadly for high mobility characters. As for Under Pressure, this just increases our overall stability and accuracy since you will almost always have a very low magazine in PVP. Synergizing with this is High-Impact Reserves which boosts our damage when the magazine is low. What this means is whenever you spawn you’ll have both High-Impact Reserves and Under Pressure already active!