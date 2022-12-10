Destiny 2 Devilish Recordings Location – Devil in the Details Triumph Guide

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Of course, the biggest addition is the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon which takes place on Mars. Broken up across three major encounters, this is certainly one of the shortest and easiest dungeons in Destiny 2. Similar to previous dungeons, there are new collectibles for players to hunt down. This time it’s Devilish Recordings, which are part of the Devil in the Details triumph. So if you’re looking to earn the Wanted triumph, here’s where to find the Devilish Recordings in Spire of the Watcher.

Devilish Recording Locations

Devilish Recording 1

The first Devilish Recording is located after you reestablish power and jump down the long shoot into the base. Before you progress through the vent, look to the right side of the room while facing the large door. You’ll see a little ledge (shown above) with a small computer terminal on one side. Go up to the terminal and interact with the glowing blue screen. This will give you the first Devilish Recording.

Devilish Recording 2

The second recording is not that far away from the first one. Progress through the different vents until you reach a green-tined room with a small lower area over a metal walkway. Underneath the walkway, you’ll find another computer terminal that is glowing blue. Interact with this to listen to the next recording.

Devilish Recording 3

You can find the third recording in the massive room with all the suspended scaffolding and walkways. Progress through this room until you need to hop across the three small platforms in the air. Instead of jumping to the walkway on the right, you’ll actually want to jump onto the one towards the left (circled above). Once again, you’ll find another computer terminal that you can interact with to get a recording. If you’re struggling to make the jump, I recommend using a sword or exotics such as St0mp-EE5.

Devilish Recording 4

Progress through this large room until you reach the very end where the gravity lift launches you up the tower. Do not go up the lift right away. Instead, look to the left of this big door to find a small platform hidden away in the wall. Jump over to this small platform to find the fourth Devilish Recording terminal. This one can be a little tricky, but holding a sword makes finding the hole in the wall much easier.

Devilish Recording 5

The fifth recording is located at the first rally flag right before the Ascend the Tower encounter. When you drop the rally flag, turn around to the slightly raised area with all the computers. One of these computers is the next Devilish Recording on it. Remember, just look for the glowing blue screen with the Fallen symbol on it.

Devilish Recording 6

The final Devilish Recording is located right after the first major encounter. After you ascend the tower, grab your loot and climb up the vent into the large control room. You’ll start on a raised platform, but the recording is actually located in the lower portion of this area. Run along the wall until you find several computers next to one another (shown above). One of them will have a blue screen, which you can interact with to get the sixth and last Devilish Recording in this dungeon.

Just make sure to turn in the Devil in the Details triumph before the end of the dungeon. This will give you a better chance at getting the new Hierarchy of Needs exotic bow.