Destiny 2 Deterministic Chaos - Unfinished Business Quest Steps

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, the biggest draw is all the new weapons and armor that players can hunt down. One of these is the exotic machine gun, Deterministic Chaos, which is all about debuffing enemies and making them Volatile. If you’re looking to rock this exotic as your journey through Lightfall’s post-game activities, here’s how to complete the Unfinished Business quest and unlock Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2.

Unfinished Business Quest

1. Go to the Hall of Heroes and speak to Nimbus

After you beat the Lightfall campaign, make your way to Nimbus and then head into the structure adjacent to them. Inside you will find the entrance to the Hall of Heroes and be given an interact prompt when you approach the door. Doing so will trigger a cutscene where you see Nimbus honor their fallen comrade and then abruptly leave the ceremony. Once the cutscene is done, head back out to Nimbus and speak to them to progress the quest.

2. Kill Vex and Acquire Cipher Qubits – Unlock Deterministic Chaos

Okay, this part seems a little complicated, but in reality, it’s pretty simple. First, you will need to acquire a bunch of Cipher Qubits, which are going to be used to extract information from Neomuna’s planetary resource, Cloud Accretions (shown above). It will take 8 Cipher Qubits to extract a single bit of information from a Cloud Accretion. I recommend throwing on a resource detector mon on your Ghost, as this makes locating the Cloud Accretions far easier. As for killing Vex, you have a few options but the best is going south to Liming Harbor. This place is crawling with Vex, which makes farming Cipher Qubits quite simple.

3. Locate and Retrieve the Final Data Packet

After obtaining five data packets, you’ll be tasked with locating the last one in Maya’s Retreat. You can find this patrol zone in the southeast portion of Neomuna. From Nimbus, head south to Liming Harbor and then head through the cave entrance along the wall (shown above). Follow the path through the cave and across the bridges toward the waypoint on your HUD. You will eventually emerge in front of the large platform where you practiced using Strand in the Lightfall campaign. Approach the Vex column and interact with it to spawn three waves of Vex enemies. Defeat all of these enemies and then interact with the Vex network a second time to acquire the Final Data Packet.

4. Speak to Nimbus and Osiris in Radiosonde

Now head back to Liming Harbor and keep going directly south into the large Radiosonde building. Inside there will be a lot of Vex, so fight your way through the hordes of enemies until you reach Osiris and Nimbus. If you’re having trouble locating the path, open up your Destination menu and then select the node for this quest. This will give you a white diamond that acts as a pseudo waypoint to guide you through the Radiosonde. Upon reaching Nimbus and Osiris, listen to their conversation to complete this step.

5. Complete the Thrilladome Lost Sector – Unlock Deterministic Chaos

You now need to complete the Thrilladome Lost Sector located in the northern portion of Liming Harbor. This place can be a bit difficult to locate since the actual doors to the arcade are locked. Instead, head up to the second floor and then enter the open vent on the right. Following through the vent you will eventually emerge in the Thrilladome. This is a pretty cramped Lost Sector and it has a done of Void shields, so make sure to bring a weapon that can quickly dispatch the Vex enemies within. Eventually, you will reach the top floor where a Vex network portal opens. Enter the portal and defeat the boss inside the Vex Network. Now just loot the chest to progress the quest.

6. Defeat 100 Combatants in Ahimsa Park

This is the simplest step so far, all you need to do is kill 100 enemies in the Ahimsa Park patrol zone on Neomuna. It doesn’t matter how you kill them, however, ability kills will count more toward your progress.

7. Get the Seed of Silver Wings

After killing 100 combatants, you will now need to head toward Calus’ ship the Typhon Imperator. Go to Ahimsa Park and then enter Calus’ ship to the northeast. Make your way through this vessel until you reach a large staircase with a Golden Calus statue at the top. Below the state you’ll find a Darkness portal, so step inside to warp deeper into the Typhon Imperator. This chamber will have a ton of Cabal enemies so clear them out and then interact with the wall full of different-sized jars. This will be marked on your HUD with a white diamond. Once you interact with both rows of jars you will complete this step.

8. Assemble the Passkey – Unlock Deterministic Chaos

Head back to Nimbus and speak to them once again to progress this quest. Make sure you have an open Heavy slot or you cannot claim the passkey to progress the quest.

9. Complete the Quest Unfinished Business

Your last major step is completing the Unfinished Business quest. This is located in Liming Harbor and has a recommended Light of 1770. It’s not a terribly complicated quest and I wouldn’t want to spoil where you end up. That being said, the main gimmick of this mission is you’ll need to shoot Vex cubes behind immunity shields. This is done by ricocheting rounds off of floating panels to blast them from a different angle. Near the end of the quest you will earn the Deterministic Chaos and essentially get infinite Heavy for the rest of the mission.

After beating the quest, return to Nimbus and speak to them. After talking to Nimbus, return to the Hall of Heroes, interact with the tombstone, and watch the cutscene. At the end of this cinematic the quest will be completed and you can freely use Deterministic Chaos anywhere in the game.