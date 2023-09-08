Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Loot Table - What Each Encounter Drops

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is finally here after months and months of waiting. Acting as the next major chapter in this FPS/RPG hybrid, players will embark on a journey to Europa to battle against a Fallen leader called Eramis and learn more about the true nature of the Darkness. This expansion includes new characters, missions, endgame activities, weapons, exotics, and enemy types. The biggest draw is, of course, is the new Deep Stone Crypt raid on Europa. Perhaps the second-best raid in Destiny 2, this activity will challenge you with unique puzzles, boss fights, and environmental hazards. Outside of bragging rights, the core reason to run the new raid is, of course, all the new loot. Along with a unique armor set and exotic rocket launcher, players can obtain various weapons that have perks that are solely found on Deep Stone Crypt weapons.

If you’re looking to farm the Deep Stone Crypt for gear, here is the known loot table for this activity. Shout out to the folks at r/RaidSecrets for putting this info together.

Click to enlarge. Image Credit: NietCool.

Deep Stone Crypt Loot Table

Crypt Security Atraks-1 Rupture The Abomination Arms Arms Arms Head Boots Boots Chest Chest Class Item Class Item Class Item Boots Trustee - Scout Rifle Heritage - Shotgun Heritage - Shotgun Commemoration - Machine Gun Succession - Sniper Rifle Posterity - Hand Cannon Bequest - Sword Eyes of Tomorrow - Exotic Rocket Launcher

While most of the armor pieces are fairly easy to earn, you will need a bit of luck (at first) to collect all the legendary weapons. Thankfully, you will only need to obtain them once before you can consistently farm them at the very end of the raid. Unlike any other raid, outside of the Leviathan, you can actually purchase a random roll of the gear you’ve discovered. Once you defeat the final boss, a chest will spawn that not only rewards you with a free drop, but you are able to spend your Spoils of Victory currency to obtain rolls of any piece of gear you’ve acquired from the raid. This means if you got a shotgun last week and a hand cannon today, your box will offer you both of those weapons.

It costs 20 Spoils of Victory a piece for a random roll of a gear piece, so make sure to save them! You can get Spoils of War by completing encounters in any raid, including Garden of Salvation and Last Wish. Additionally, secret chests in the Deep Stone Crypt can reward up to 10 Spoils of Victory. This makes this currency very valuable, especially for those trying to grind out specific god rolls of the different guns. Given how popular the Heritage shotgun has already become, this is one of the weapons you’ll definitely want to farm.

As for the Eyes of Tomorrow rocket launcher, this is a random drop at the end of the raid. Similar to Anarchy and One Thousand Voices, players have a chance to obtain this weapon after defeating the final boss. The drop rate seems fairly low and it’s unclear if there’s bad luck protection around this exotic. Given some players had to complete Scourge of the Past dozens of times to get Anarchy, one can only hope this exotic isn’t as rare. If you’re lucky enough to obtain it, make sure to give it a try because it’s one of the best weapons around right now. An absolute monster in PVE, PVP, and Gambit, Eyes of Tomorrow does great damage and has terrifyingly accurate homing missiles.

It may not be Gjallarhorn, but it’s the closest version we have in Destiny 2.