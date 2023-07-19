Destiny 2 Celebrating Solstice Quest Steps: How to Start the Quest

The Destiny 2 Celebrating Solstice quest is the objective that kicks off the 2023 edition of the annual event. If you’re planning on upgrading your armor or cash in a couple rewards, you’re going to need to gather as many of the available currencies as possible. But first, you’re going to have to complete this quest. The summer celebration takes place in a brand new fashion, presenting a few interesting reworks that are going to appeal to both veterans and newcomers alike. This guide explains how to start the Celebrating Solstice questline in Destiny 2 and what it entails.

How to Start the Celebrating Solstice Quest

If you’re logging into the game starting on mid-July, make sure to stop by the Tower, as Eva Levante is waiting for you. After you talk to her you’re going to obtain your respective class armor for the event, as well as the Celebrating Solstice quest.

This is a fairly straightforward questline as it basically teaches you all of the currencies involved with armor this time around, and also gives you a tour through the new activity: Bonfire Bash. Now, let’s look into the specific steps to see where it goes from here.

How to Complete the Celebrating Solstice Quest Steps

After you’ve talked to Eva Levante and gotten yourself the quest, it’s time to get started. This quest is similar to Solstice 2022, where only the name of the armor set has changed. You can find all 8 steps below:

Step 1 : Equip a full set of current edition armor (in 2023 it’s the Sunlit armor set)

: Equip a full set of current edition armor (in 2023 it’s the Sunlit armor set) Step 2 : Visit Eva Levante in the Tower

: Visit Eva Levante in the Tower Step 3 : Complete the Bonfire Ash activity to transform your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash. For this, head over to the EAZ from the Tower’s destination tab and complete one run

: Complete the Bonfire Ash activity to transform your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash. For this, head over to the EAZ from the Tower’s destination tab and complete one run Step 4 : Visit Eva Levante in the Tower

: Visit Eva Levante in the Tower Step 5 : Open your Event Card and claim your first Event Challenge

: Open your Event Card and claim your first Event Challenge Step 6 : Add the Kindling you earned from completing the Event Challenge to any piece of new Solstice armor. Doing so will allow you to spend Silver Ash to imbue armor with Embers that improve it

: Add the Kindling you earned from completing the Event Challenge to any piece of new Solstice armor. Doing so will allow you to spend Silver Ash to imbue armor with Embers that improve it Step 7 : Apply the Glowing Embers

: Apply the Glowing Embers Step 8: Visit Eva Levante in the Tower

That is all! Your reward for the quest will be 4 Silver Leaves. In addition, if you don’t know how to add the Kindling or Glowing Embers, all you need to do is inspect any of the pieces of Solstice armor in Destiny 2, and use the last two Armor Mods slots to do so.

Completing this quest leads into the next A Guardian in Shining Armor Solstice quest.