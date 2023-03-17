Destiny 2 Briar's Contempt Guide - God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. One of the best weapons you can earn in this raid is Briar’s Contempt, which is a Solar, three-burst linear fusion rifle auto rifle that has some real potential if this archetype’s damage gets buffed. Here’s how to get this gun and what the god rolls are:

How to Get Briar’s Contempt

Unsurprisingly, Briar’s Contempt only comes from the Root of Nightmares raid. If you want the auto rifle it only drops from the first encounter, Cataclysm. If you have previously earned it in the Cataclysm encounter, Briar’s Contempt is also a possible reward from secret chests and the Nezarec boss fight. This linear fusion rifle will not appear in the loot pool for any chest other than the first encounter unless you’ve unlocked it at least once on any character. You can run the Root of Nightmares raid three times a week (once on each character) and it can be crafted if you unlock five Deepsight variants.

Briar’s Contempt God Rolls

Briar’s Contempt PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Enhanced Battery

Reconstruction or Rewind Rounds

Focused Fury

Unlike many of the other raid weapons, Briar’s Contempt doesn’t have a ton of great perk options. While this makes determining the god roll quite easy, it does limit the versatility of this firearm. To start, we’re going with Arrowhead Brake to improve this weapon’s recoil and handling speed. Given Briar’s Contempt fires in a three-round burst, the recoil control is quite helpful for consistently landing headshots. You’ll also want to snag Enhanced Battery to increase the magazine size which will up your overall damage against bosses since you won’t need to reload.

This increased magazine also synergizes nicely with either of our first primary perks, Reconstruction and Rewind Rounds. Both of these are terrific for PVE – especially if you want to use this linear fusion rifle for boss damage. Of the two, I like Reconstruction a bit more since it will overflow the magazine and allow users to deal a lot of damage in a short amount of time. Regardless of which perk you choose, you’ll want Focused Fury in the last slot as this will bump our damage up by 20% if we consistently land precision hits.

Briar’s Contempt PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accelerated Coils

Keep Away or Demolitionist

Harmony

Briar’s Contempt doesn’t really have any great roll for PVP. If you really want to use a three-round burst linear fusion rifle I suggest Stormchaser instead. That being said, if you really want to bring this into the Crucible you’ll want Hammer-Forged Rifling in the first slot. This will boost our range by 10, ensuring we can safely secure a kill without putting ourselves in danger. In the magazine slot, you’ll also want Accelerated Coils to speed up the fire rate so we can quickly engage enemies.

When it comes to primary perks, we don’t have a ton of great choices since this is in the heavy weapon slot. Because of this, I am going with either Keep Away or Demolitionist. The former is great since you can easily kill enemies from a distance with Briar’s Contempt while Demolitionist will help you get your grenade back after kills. Finally, in the last slot, I am picking Harmony as my last perk. Since getting a kill with this will improve other weapons’ damage and performance for a short time, it makes it ideal to swap off as a Heavy weapon.