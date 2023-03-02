Destiny 2 Bluejay Guide - How to Get the Polymorphic Shellcode

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. While you will spend the majority of your time mastering this subclass and unlocking additional Fragments for it, players can also participate in a number of sidequests. One of the missions you’ll want to complete early on is Bluejay, as this gives you access to the Polymorphic Shellcode. This code is used to complete the Partition: Hard Reset quest and earn a piece of Pinnacle tier gear. Here’s how to access the Bluejay’s quest so you can complete Nimbus’ Weekly Bounty for the Polymorphic Shellcode in Destiny 2.

How to Access the Bluejay’s Quest

To unlock the Bluejay quest in Destiny 2 you will need to do a bit of legwork first. After the Lightfall campaign, make your way to the Hall of Heroes and interact with the door. This will trigger a cutscene and give you access to this room from now on. While you can go speak to Nimbus to progress the Deterministic Chaos exotic quest, players should instead speak to the archivist there to get the Welcome to Hall of Heroes quest. She will explain that the place is in a bit of disrepair and ask for your help. At first, you will just run around and listen to audio logs, but after repairing the first tomb, she will have a new quest for you called Stargazer.

Here’s where things get a bit grindy, as players will need to complete a variety of smaller objectives throughout Neomuna such as killing enemies, finishing patrols, and slaying a mini-boss. After Stargazer is finished you’ll get another quest from her called Maelstrom which is largely the same type of “checklist” style mission.

Once you complete the Maelstrom quest, head back to the Hall of Heroes, interact with the tomb to repair it, and complete this mission. You can now pick up the Bluejay quest from the archivist. You’ll now need to defeat enemies in the current Vex Incursion Zone and open a Terminal Overload Key Chest. The latter is the new Escalation Protocol-esque public event that is designed for multiple fireteams. It rotates through patrol zones every day, so if you’re reading this on March 1st, it’s currently live in Ahimsa Park.

The quests you need to complete (in order) to gain access to Bluejay are:

Welcome to the Hall of Heroes

Stargazer

Maelstrom

After completing the Bluejay quest and turning it in, you will gain access to Nimbus’ Weekly Bounties.

How to Get the Polymorphic Shell

Once you complete the Bluejay quest, all you need to do to earn a Polymorphic Shellcode is complete Nimbus’ Weekly Bounty. This can be accessed by speaking to them and selecting the Weekly Bounty in the bottom left corner. Completing this quest will earn you a single Polymorphic Shellcode, which you can use in the Partition: Hard Reset quest. This is the only way to earn this item, so make sure to complete the Bluejay quest and unlock this bounty before the weekly reset!