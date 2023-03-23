Destiny 2 Bite of the Fox Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is all the weapons and armor pieces you can grind for. One of these is Bite of the Fox which is returning alongside Iron Banner this week with new perks. If you’re looking to take a break from The Immortal PVP hellscape, here’s how to get Bite of the Fox and what the god rolls are in Destiny 2:

How to Get Bite of the Fox

To get Bite of the Fox you will need to play Iron Banner when it is available. An activity that only appears three weeks out of an entire season, players can grind this competitive PVP mode to earn vendor reputation and unlock exclusive gear tied to this event. To get this sniper rifle, visit Lord Saladin in The Tower, select “Focused Decoding,” and pick Bite of the Fox. This will cost you 1 Iron Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmer. You can earn Iron Banner engrams by ranking up this vendor, which can take a bit of time depending on if you’re completing challenges or wearing Iron Banner gear. Additionally, you have a chance to be rewarded with a random piece of Iron Banner loot at the end of Iron Banner matches, but this is an ineffective way to grind.

Bite of the Fox God Rolls

Bite of the Fox PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling or Corkscrew Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Snapshot Sights

Iron Gaze or Opening Shot

When it comes to PVP we are going with a rather unique roll since this is the first sniper rifle that can get Iron Gaze. To start, we are going with Hammer-Forged Rifling to give us a nice +10 to our range stat. If you want something a bit more balanced then go with Corkscrew Rifling to improve your range, stability, and handling. However, if you plan to hunt for the Iron Gaze roll you’ll want Hammer-Forged Rifling instead. Further improving our range is Accurized Rounds, which also gives us +10 to this stat. We’re doing this because Iron Gaze reduces our range by 30, so having both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds will cancel out most of this penalty.

Looking at the primary perks, our first pick will be Snapshot Sights. This reduces our ADS (aim down sights) time, allowing us to quickly acquire targets and shoot them before they can hit us. Where things get interesting is in the second primary perk slot, as we will be going with Iron Gaze. This will increase our aim assist by a whopping 20 points at the cost of 30 range. Remember, if you get both Accurized Rounds and Hammer-Forged Rounds you’ll only reduce this penalty by 10. If you’re not looking to bump this stat up, then you’ll want to go with Opening Shot to ensure your first round has improved aim assist and range.

Bite of the Fox PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag

Envious Assassin

Vorpal Weapon

For PVE, the Bite of the Fox has a surprisingly solid roll for solo players or even those wanting to participate in endgame activities such as raids. To start, I am going with Arrowhead Brake for better recoil control and improved handling, allowing us to quickly swap to this weapon. You’ll also want Appended Mag, simply because it gives us an extra round in the chamber. Alternatively, you can always go with Tactical Mag for the reload speed and stability increase since Envious Assassin will be overflowing our magazine.

As mentioned above, you will absolutely want the combination of Envious Assassin and Vorpal Weapon. This allows us to get a lot of bullets in the magazine when we swap to it during a boss’ damage phase or to take out a tough foe like a Champion. Thanks to Vorpal Weapon you’ll be dealing extra damage to boss-tier foes. So if you have been needing a good Kinetic PVE sniper rifle and don’t have a god roll Succession or Thoughtless, Bite of the Fox is a strong alternative you should hunt down.