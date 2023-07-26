The Best Weapons for PVE in Destiny 2 (July 2023 Meta Tier List)

There are so many weapons in Destiny 2 that it can be hard to know which are best suited for PVE, Crucible, or Gambit. You’ve got a bank full of weapons, sure, but which ones should you actually be using? While it’s possible to just hop into PVE and see what your teammates are using, that’s not a fun way to figure out what’s what. So here we are, sharing the best PVE weapons in the current meta so that you can work out your loadout before diving into your next strike or dungeon.

Further, while all the listed weapons are solid, remember that certain perks, builds, and loadout combinations will make some much more powerful than others in some instances.

Process

We based our picks on a combination of a few different sources. The primary one is the Charlemagne Discord bot, which, among other things, reports the current meta and tracks weapon popularity for each game mode. We also use general community consensus from the Destiny subreddit, PVE weapon meta statistics from the TRN Tracker Network, and our own PVE experiences.

Guide last updated on July 2023 by Whitney Meers.

Destiny 2 PVE Tier List

Want a quick rundown? Here are all of the best weapons in a tier list format. Detailed explanations for each of the selections is available below.

S Osteo Striga Arbalest Witherhoard CALUS Mini-Tool Salvager’s Salvo Submission Cataclysmic Thunderlord Taipan-4fr BxR-55 Battler A Krait Austringer Stormchaser Dead Messenger Gjallarhorn Sunshot Fatebringer Deliverance Thoughtless Funnelweb B Falling Guillotine Unforgiven Likely Suspect Izangi’s Burden Ascendancy Palmyra-B Explosive Personality Le Monarque Grand Overture Twisted Mettle C Null Composure Cartesian Coordinate Recurrent Impact The Enigma Half-Truths Skyburner’s Oath Blood Feud Zephyr Avalanche D Typhon GL5 Syncopation-53

Destiny 2 Best PVE Kinetic Weapons

Osteo Striga / Submission (SMG)

SMGs took a hit with a nerf in Season of the Deep but are still some of the most viable weapons in the game. Osteo Striga remains uncontested as one of the best and most fun to use guns in the game. When combined with the catalyst, it’s entirely possible for you to mow down waves of enemies — both major and minor — without reloading. The weapon seems to return much more ammo than others, often leaving you with over 100 rounds in the clip. It’s a stupidly powerful SMG that’s only enhanced when combined with Exotics like Necrotic Grips, which makes spreading the poison even easier.

As for Submission, this Vow of the Disciple raid weapon is a solid option that you can craft with some solid perk combinations — especially since you can craft enhanced perks. It also has the best possible recoil for an SMG, making it a top contender for aggressive playstyles.

Wish-Ender / Verglas Curve (Bow)

This one might be shocking, but Wish-Ender is an extremely good bow in endgame activities. It’s capable of decimating Champion tier enemies and dealing significant single-target damage. Its effectiveness is only enhanced thanks to its ability to pierce Barrier Champion shields, making it quite potent at slaying strong enemies. Even though it’s not the flashiest weapon in the game, you should try this bow for endgame content. Alternatively, for those looking for a solid mob-clearing weapon, I strongly recommend trying Vergals Curve. A Stasis bow, this weapon can devastate hordes of enemies and synergizes perfectly with many Stasis fragments.

Rufus’s Fury / Quicksilver Storm / Sweet Business / Monte Carlo / Perpetualis (Auto Rifle)

When it comes to auto rifles, there are several solid choices. One of the best right now is Rufus’s Fury. Tied to the Root of Nightmares raid, Rufus’s Fury rolls with exceptional perks, giving it a ton of flexibility. Quicksilver Storm exploded in popularity thanks to the catalyst changing it to a Strand firearm. One of the best ways to consistently create Tangles in the game, Quicksilver Storm is now a go-to choice for many users.

A Season 20 auto rifle buff made auto rifles stronger, granting them a massive 25% damage buff against red and orange-bar enemies. As a result, oldies but goodies like Sweet Business and Monte Carlo are seeing a resurgence in PVE content and remain strong, even if newer weapons like Quicksilver Storm continue to dominate the meta. If you don’t want to burn your Exotic slot but also haven’t gotten your hands on a solid Rufus’s Fury roll, you can also lean into the Season of Defiance’s Perpetualis, a Strand auto rifle you can craft with the Hatchling perk to spawn Threadlings.

Outbreak Perfected (Pulse Rifle)

Outbreak Perfected continues to dominate the charts due to the catalyst and its overall stats. Rarely is there a situation where Outbreak Perfected isn’t one of the best choices, as it boasts terrific range and damage while synergizing wonderfully with anyone else using the gun. Seriously, you can’t overlook the damage increases you get from multiple Outbreaks. There’s a reason this is an excellent choice during day-one raids.

Fatebringer / Austringer / Ace of Spades / Malfeasance (Hand Cannon)

A large segment of the Destiny player base will use hand cannons, whether meta or not, just because so many of them feel so good to use. Even among the numerous solid hand cannon options, Fatebringer, both Adept and regular, remains among the most popular. The gun has so much history that it will be hard for many players to overcome that and trade it away for something else. If you don’t have that, Austringer is craftable, so after you unlock the pattern, you can piece together your perfect god roll. However, if you’re down for using your Exotic slot on a kinetic hand cannon, Ace of Spades will grant you a few higher-damage bullets after reloading. Otherwise, you could opt for Malfeasance, a weapon with exploding rounds that does extra damage against Taken but also now has a catalyst that grants it Vorpal Weapon, thereby allowing it to do more damage to bosses and vehicles.

Deliverance / Riptide (Fusion Rifle)

One of guide writer Collin MacGregor’s favorite guns, Deliverance is a Stasis fusion rifle from the Vow of the Disciple raid. This gun is already highly potent and capable of rolling with both Demolitionist and Chill Clip. The ability to craft it and add enhanced perks takes it over the top, making it even more powerful. It’s a popular choice for those who prefer an energy primary weapon. Riptide is also here for the same reasons as Deliverance, as this Stasis fusion rifle is an absolute monster against Champions right now and perfect for those looking to grind challenging activities.

Arbalest (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Arbalest has been a go-to DPS weapon for a good time now. Even with a 15% damage nerf in late 2022, it’s still a solid choice for those big baddies you can’t seem to take down. It’s inherently strong against Barrier Champions. The catalyst adds a handling buff and upgrades it so that breaking an enemy’s shields will fill its magazine from reserves. Also, The catalyst perk causes energy weapons to regenerate ammo when matching damage types to enemy shields. So, it’s no wonder that even post-buff, the game’s best players still rely on this weapon in endgame content.

Ager’s Scepter / The Navigator (Trace Rifle)

When it comes to trace rifles, there aren’t a ton of top-tier options. Outside of Divinity, Ager’s Scepter is one of the best trace rifles in Destiny 2. The Exotic Stasis weapon boasts unparalleled crowd control, allowing the user to easily freeze and slow mass groups of enemies. This makes it terrific for endgame or high-difficulty content where you cannot instantly slay every foe that crosses your path. But, if you’re looking for something to shake things up with Stasis, try to get your hands on Season of the Deep’s The Navigator, a Strand Exotic trace rifle from the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon that grants the Woven Mail defensive buff to you and an ally when you shoot it at them. It also severs enemies after sustained damage, which reduces their outgoing damage.

Witherhoard (Grenade Launcher)

Witherhoard is the best non-power weapon grenade launcher, making it a go-to if you aren’t using another Exotic. Its capacity to deal direct damage and control chokepoints makes it a super good tool for most loadouts. Grandmaster Nightfalls, dungeons, raids, you name it. Witherhoard continues to be a go-to for any type of PVE content for casual and serious players.

Conditional Finality / Heritage (Shotgun)

Conditional Finality is a double-barrel shotgun you can earn from the Root of Nightmares raid, though you may need to complete some triumphs to improve its drop rate. Capable of both Freezing enemies with Stasis and igniting them with Solar ignitions, this weapon packs a punch. Dealing high damage at the cost of range, Conditional Finality is a surprisingly adaptive weapon that bulldozes through Champions thanks to its immediate freeze upon hitting an enemy with the majority of the pellets. This alone would make it strong, but you can also ignite foes with the second round and turn them into a big, Solar bomb. While Heritage is no Conditional Finality, it’s great for doing close-range DPS boss damage. It is craftable with perk combinations like Reconstruction, which causes it to reload itself over time, and Recombination, where elemental final blows increase the next shot’s overall damage.

Thoughtless / Izanagi’s Burden / Succession (Sniper Rifle)

Thoughtless is probably the best Legendary sniper rifle since you can craft it with Enhanced Overflow and Enhanced Firing Line. These two perks make it an absolute monster for killing bosses and the relative ease of getting this Stasis gun absolutely makes it worth grinding for. In the Exotic slot, you can always use Izanagi’s Burden, a solid burst damage weapon that works wonders in almost any difficult endgame activity. And then, there’s Succession, a Deep Stone Crypt weapon highly rated among players in PVE because it is craftable with perks like Reconstruction, which allows it to slowly reload itself over time to double capacity. Plus, the sights look great, and it sounds good, too.

Randy’s Throwing Knife (Scout Rifle)

This Season 21 weapon may be the center of attention because it’s new with Season of the Deep, but it also drops with 12 perks in each slot. So, you may struggle for a god roll, but if you get one, boy, it will have been worth your time. Gutshot Straight, which increases body shot damage when ADSing, buffs Kinetic Tremors to release a damage shockwave that hurts nearby targets. With those two perks, you can proc Kinetic Tremors in six shots. Many consider this the best scout rifle in the game right now.

Destiny 2 Best PVE Energy Weapons

Brigand’s Law (Sidearm)

Beloved by many, Brigand’s Law is an Arc sidearm that is disgusting with Arc subclasses. Much of this is thanks to Voltshot, which jolts nearby targets whenever you kill an enemy after reloading. It’s superb, allowing you to swiftly slay multiple enemies simultaneously, which is usually a problem with other sidearms. You can also craft it, allowing players to select the exact perks they want, alleviating the grind for a god roll.

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3/ Funnelweb / CALUS Mini-Tool / Riskrunner (SMG)

SMGs remain prevalent within the PVE meta, and the IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is simply one of the best. The hard-hitting Arc weapon has limited recoil and can roll with Feeding Frenzy and Voltshot, and combining it with an Arc subclass can trigger all sorts of complementary effects. The only way you can currently get it is from Xur, so keep an eye on him and his offerings.

Funnelweb, a “baby” version of the highly utilized Recluse pinnacle weapon, also remains extremely popular. Much of this is thanks to its deep perk pool. It’s a superstar if you can get the coveted Frenzy perk, which increases damage while in combat. Keep an eye on Banshee-44, since that’s the only way to get this weapon. The CALUS Mini-Tool can roll with Incandescent, a perk that causes Scorch to spread to nearby foes whenever one is defeated. Perfect for keeping the damage rolling!

Riskrunner remains one of the game’s best SMGs, as it absolutely shreds. This is true especially when Arc enemies trigger its Arc Conductor Exotic perk, which causes it to become more powerful and resist incoming Arc damage. Kills extend this overcharged state, and its complementary Supercharged perk means it can then chain lightning and return ammo. The catalyst extends this weapon’s range considerably. This can be one of the best weapons for PVE ad clear and farming sessions.

Le Monarque / Trinity Ghoul (Bow)

Despite taking up an Exotic slot, Le Monarque is a solid option that can quickly wipe out hordes of enemies with only a few well-placed shots. It’s an excellent pick for those who love bows. Alternatively, Trinity Ghoul is another favorite among bow enthusiasts, as precision kills grant chain lighting, and the catalyst applies that to any Arc damage final blow, making it potent for Arc builds. Given that Arc is getting a lot of love this season in terms of artifact perks, you can’t go wrong with this beast of a weapon.

The Palindrome / Sunshot / Nation of Beasts (Hand Cannon)

With the ability to focus old Nightfall weapons, players can finally get their hands on The Palindrome again. Boasting terrific stats and perks, this hand cannon has been extremely popular since Bungie introduced it over a year ago. It can roll with some great perk combos and is a Void weapon, rendering it a top-tier option for anyone looking to use a hand cannon. Sunshot has always been popular, and its status as a 150 RPM hand cannon makes it a unique and strong choice. Nation of Beasts from the Last Wish raid is also a hot choice this season due to Arc-enhancing artifacts, but it’s tough to get your hands on one unless the raid is on rotation, or you can craft those perfect rolls.

Forbearance (Grenade Launcher)

Forbearance remains a top choice for Energy grenade launchers. This is a useful weapon as projectiles grant energy waves when they hit the ground. The Chain Reaction perk means it will create an elemental damage explosion, absolutely shredding any enemies that get the path of a grenade. You can get it from Vow of the Disciple, and if you’re lucky enough to get red border versions of this weapon, you can craft it to your liking with enhanced perks, making it a banger of a weapon.

Centrifuge / Gnawing Hunger / Ammit AR2 (Auto Rifle)

As mentioned previously, Bungie applied a significant buff to auto rifles in Season 20, making them more viable than they’d been as of late. As a result, the Centrifuge Arc auto rifle, inducing charged explosions and blind targets, is excellent for ad clear in PVE. Gnawing Hunger is a longtime fan-favorite Legendary Void auto rifle that is a staple go-to when you need an energy auto rifle to knock out enemies, and Ammit AR2 is a Legendary Solar auto rifle that can roll with Incandescent to scorch any nearby enemies when you defeat a target.

Cloudstrike (Sniper Rifle)

Cloudstrike is a fun and simple-to-use Exotic Arc sniper rifle that generates lightning bolts and lightning storms, making it not only a powerful sniper for individual enemies but also great for taking down groups or enemies just by headshotting a single enemy. It’s also good for boss DPS, and with its catalyst, you’ll add one round to the magazine for every three precision hits.

Coldheart / Divinity / Acacia’s Dejection (Trace Rifle)

Especially in a season with so much emphasis on Arc, Coldheart’s steady Arc fusion laser is solid as it produces Ionic Traces, making it a really powerful weapon. It’s completely underrated but it absolutely melts, as a recent trace rifle buff quickly turned it into a meta weapon. These buffs also impacted Divinity and Acasia’s Dejection, making them both extremely solid options. Acasia’s Dejection, a Root of Nightmares raid drop, is also craftable.

Doom of Chelchis (Scout Rifle)

This King’s Fall raid weapon is an extremely hot commodity, especially with a roll like Explosive Payload and Frenzy, which amount to a 30% damage buff that remains active for a significant time. And, granted that the seasonal artifact adds an Overload scout rifle perk, the weapon is extremely viable in higher-difficulty activities.

Nessa’s Oblation (Shotgun)

This Root of Nightmares raid weapon remains a fan-favorite weapon due to its excellent perk combinations. It’s wild as a boss DPS weapon if you have the right rolls, which you get from crafting if you’re willing to grind for red border weapons. Running a Void build that can debuff targets makes this a monster with Repulsor Brace, a perk that grants an Overshield when defeating a Void-debuffed target. You can pair Repulsor Brace with Destabilizing Rounds to cause targets to become volatile, constituting a Void debuff and therefore allowing you to run any subclass of your choosing and still earn the buff.

Destiny 2 Best PVE Power Weapons

Thunderlord / Commemoration / Xenophage / Retrofit Escapde / Corrective Measure (Machine Gun)

Machine guns are still a popular choice, as they remain one of the best ways to efficiently clear out hordes of enemies. Unsurprisingly, both Thunderlord and Xenophage Exotics remain top-tier options. This is not only due to their sheer stopping power but also how much damage they can output to single targets.

As for Legendary machine guns, Commemoration is a fan-favorite heavy weapon. The weapon deals a disgusting amount of damage and is craftable if you can get enough red borders from the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Retrofit Escapade and Corrective Measure are also solid machine gun picks. Retrofit Escapade doesn’t have as much kick as other machine guns, while Corrective Measure simply feels great to use.

Cataclysmic / Taipan-fr4 (Linear Fusion Rifle)

For many Destiny 2 players, the Cataclysmic is the go-to Solar linear fusion rifle. It’s craftable, so players can gain their preferred rolls if they’re willing to grind the Vow of the Disciple raid whenever it’s on rotation. You can get it with Fourth Time’s the Charm, which refunds two ammo to the magazine after landing four precision hitsFocused Fury is another option, which grants weapon bonus damage after dealing half the magazine as precision damage. Taipan-fr4 remains a solid choice and is also craftable, but in a meta that rewards Void less than last season, it’s a little less popular with Season of the Deep.

Gjallarhorn / The Hothead / Apex Predator / Two-Tailed Fox (Rocket Launcher)

Rocket Launchers will likely remain popular as long as Gjallarhorn is because it buffs all Legendary Rocket Launchers nearby — and true Guardians understand how incredibly valuable that is in PVE endgame content. You can focus The Hothead at Commander Zavala. The Adept version remains a top-tier choice due to its sheer power. The craftable Apex Predator is also a great weapon as you can get it with Reconstruction, which allows it to reload itself up to double capacity. That perk is exceptionally powerful on rocket launchers, which typically require players to conserve their heavy ammo. And, as of Season 20, the Two-Tailed Fox became a popular DPS weapon after Bungie reworked it to leverage subclass verbs, allowing both its Solar and Void to provide concurrent enemy debuffs.

The Other Half / The Lament / The Falling Guillotine / Half-Truths (Sword)

The Lament remains the best option for a straight damage sword if you prefer to battle up close. The Other Half and Half Truths are also quite popular because they’re craftable, and people really like to “Eager Edge skate” across maps and in raids — which, if you haven’t tried it, is super fun and convenient. The Falling Guillotine is a beast of a weapon in close-range combat, especially due to some solid perk combinations. For example, Relentless Strikes returns ammo after three strikes, and Whirlwind Blade increases damage after rapid hits.

Leviathan’s Breath (Bow)

As of Season 20, the Leviathan’s Breath got a 30% damage increase against Champions and Volatile Rounds on a precision hit, making it another solid choice for those looking to run an Exotic bow.

Tractor Cannon (Shotgun)

This unusual shotgun remains on the tier list due to its ability to push enemies, weaken them, and suppress. On its own, it may not be the game’s best shotgun, but in specific PVE ad control cases, it helps keep enemies at bay.

Parasite / Anarchy (Grenade Launcher)

Parasite, a Witch Queen Exotic, remains a player favorite due to its ability to clear hordes of ads by shooting worms that explode on impact. These explosions scale with the number of enemies you’ve defeated ahead of firing the weapon. This makes it a powerhouse weapon for clearing waves of enemies. Plus, if you take any damage from the projectile detonation, it’ll empower your weapons for a short time. On the other hand, Anarchy, from the Forsaken expansion, is also powerful due to its sticky grenades that chain Arc bolts to other mines, allowing for massive area-of-effect damage.

And that’s it for our guide to the best PVE weapons in Destiny 2! Thanks for taking the time to check it out.