The last major overhaul for Gambit happened during Destiny 2: The Witch Queen days, but a lot has changed since then. Although Destiny 2 Season of the Deep's State of the Game blog post shared some upcoming changes in Gambit, we have compiled the current best weapon for the game mode. Take the following meta list as a good first step towards your perfect Gambit build and find weapons that fit your playstyle.

Process

Our picks are based on a combination of a few different sources. Our largest source is the Charlemagne Discord bot, which reports the current meta. Among other things, the bot tracks weapon popularity for each game mode. This is super useful for getting our baseline information. We also use general community consensus from the Destiny subreddit and our own experiences playing Gambit.

Currently, the Gambit meta has turned towards auto rifles, submachine guns, and machine guns. As always, hand cannons and the explosive nature of the grenade and rocket launchers remain.

Guide last updated by Alejandro Josan on August 2023.

Best Gambit Kinetic Weapons

Quicksilver Storm / Sweet Business / Monte Carlo / Rufus's Fury / Old Sterling / Krait (Auto Rifles)

You can never go wrong with an auto rifle in Gambit. With great PVE capabilities, these auto rifles occupy almost the entirety of the most popular Kinetic weapons. If you own Lightfall, you should use Quicksilver Storm since it can fire a homing mini-rocket after landing several hits, making it useful for crowd control. The Sweet Business is a great alternative since it has great accuracy and extended auto-reload capabilities after picking up ammo, providing great support fire. You can also pick the Monte Carlo thanks to its sustainability because any damage output reloads your melee ability while your melee kills grant ammo to the weapon.

How to get: How to Get the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst in Destiny 2

Malfeasance (Hand Cannon)

The Malfeasance’s Explosive Shadow perk makes this a great hand cannon for crowd control. Moreover, if anyone dares to invade and sabotage your progress, the Taken Predator perk will deal bonus damage to invaders.

How to get: How to Get the New Malfeasance Catalyst in Destiny 2

Osteo Striga (Submachine Gun)

How can you counter the stability and handling nature of a submachine gun? Well, with sentient tracking bullets. Spray and pray requires less prayer than ever, with the bonus of dealing poison damage after final blows or multiple precision hits.

More: Destiny 2 Osteo Striga - How to Get, God Rolls, Stats, Lore

Witherhoard (Grenade Launcher)

Grenade launchers have always been a great way to get rid of enemy-populated areas. The Witherhoard will blight both the target and its nearby area — creating an additional blight with the enemy dies. Shoot the Primeval with this weapon to deal considerable damage while also getting rid of smaller enemies in your way.

More: Destiny 2 Witherhoard - How to Get, God Rolls, Stats, Lore

Randy's Throwing Knife (Scout Rifle)

With a rapid-firing scout rifle with an empty chamber fast reload, the Randy’s Throwing Knife continues to be a very popular long-range weapon. It's not the most popular weapon of the bunch, but it's certainly a good option for those bolt-action-loving Guardians out to hunt opposing Guardians disrupting their team’s flow.

How to get: Randy's Throwing Knife Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Best Gambit Energy Weapons

Centrifuse / Positive Outlook / Ammit AR2 (Auto Rifles)

To say that Centrifuse dominates the world of Energy weapons in Destiny 2 would be an understatement. Its Overcharge Capacitor makes it powerful, with the resulting explosions dealing severe damage to enemy groups. The Positive Outlook and Ammit AR2 are good alternatives if you are far from unlocking it or don’t have the Season Pass to claim the Centrifuse automatically.

More: Destiny 2 Centrifuse - How to Get, God Rolls, Stats, Lore

Graviton Lance (Pulse Rifle)

If a weapon is capable of damaging enemies by making a ripple in space and time, I want that weapon in my arsenal. Moreover, each of the Graviton’s kills will provide great crowd control thanks to the resulting explosions that will track nearby targets.

More: Destiny 2 Graviton Lance - How to Get, God Rolls, Stats, Lore

Forbearance (Grenade Launcher)

A grenade launcher that will make the ground shake on impact. The Forbearance brings the balance between the PVP and PVE aspects with traits such as Unrelenting, Ambitious Assassin, Golden Tricorn, and Chain Reaction.

How to get: Destiny 2 Forbearance Guide - Forbearance God Roll & How to Get It

Riskrunner / Funnelweb / IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 (Submachine Guns)

Submachine guns are also a great choice for Energy weapons, and you have a few options: with the Riskrunner increasing its Arc Damage while also resisting it, the Funnelweb’s extraordinary handling abilities, or the IKELOS’ high damage output. Choose wisely!

How to get: Destiny 2 Funnelweb Guide - Funnelweb God Roll & How to Get It

Sunshot (Hand Cannon)

Sunshot has explosive rounds that mark the enemies and make them explode! Not only will it prevent you from being overwhelmed by enemy groups and provide crowd control abilities. Also, since this hand cannon has a longer range than some, you can use this weapon to take down Invaders.

More: Destiny 2 Sunshot - How to Get, God Rolls, Stats, Lore

Le Monarque (Combat Bow)

With an advantage over Overload Champions, Le Monarque deals poison damage that will spread across several enemies. This is a good way to deal with combatants infesting the area.

More: Destiny 2 Le Monarque - How to Get, God Rolls, Stats, Lore

Best Gambit Power Weapons

Thunderlord / Commemoration / Retrofit Escapade / Xenophage / Circular Logic (Machine Guns)

Fully automatic weapons have taken over Gambit. Having the Thunderlord summon lightning strikes after each final blow, you have your very own Mjolnir. Try the reliability of the Commemoration or the Circular Logic, the faster reload times and deeper ammo reserves of the Retrofit Escapade, and the explosive rounds of the Xenophage. Whatever machine gun you have equipped, you can be certain that a barrage of bullets is what the forces of Darkness do not want in their way.

More: Destiny 2 Thunderlord - How to Get, God Rolls, Stats, Lore

Gjallarhorn (Rocket Launcher)

One of the best rocket launchers in the game, the Gjallarhorn is both a reliable and destructive weapon that, after firing and detonating its rounds, will split them into tracking cluster missiles defeating enemies that have survived the blast. Plus, it gives Wolfpack Rounds to nearby allies using other rocket launchers.

How to get: Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn Guide - And Out Fly the Wolves Quest Steps

Thin Precipice / The Other Half (Sword)

Whether you like to spin with the Thin Precipice or uppercut with The Other Half, swords take care of business in close-quarter encounters. These situations happen from time to time, so having a sword on your back is a really good countermeasure for those enemies that will try to surprise you up close or even an Invader Guardian that happens to be close by.

More: Destiny 2 Thin Precipice - How to Get, God Rolls, Stats, Lore

Taipan-4fr / Laser Painter (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Precision is often disregarded for automatic firepower, however, dealing long-range damage with both the Taipan-4fr or the Laser Painter energy bolts will come in handy in Gambit. These are useful against Primeval bosses and can help headshot any Guardian who may dare attack your team.

More: PSA: Don't Miss The Destiny 2 Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle Drops

Update History

August 2023

Kinetic – Added Quicksilver Storm, Osteo Striga, Monte Carlo, Rufus’s Fury, Old Sterling, Krait, and Randy’s Throwing Knife. Removed Servant Leader, Chroma Rush, Scathelocke, Ager’s Scepter, Eyasluna, Vulpecula, and Fatebringer.

Energy – Added Centrifuse, Graviton Lance, Forbearance, Funnelweb, Sunshot, Positive Outlook, Ammit AR2, and IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3. Removed Null Composure, Cartesian Coordinate, Vex Mythocalst, Jotunn, Gnawing Hunger, BxR-55 Battler, Salvager’s Salvo, and Ticuu’s Divination.

Power – Added Thunderlord, Commemoration, Retrofit Escapade, Thin Precipice, Taipan-4fr, Xenophage, Circular Logic, The Other Half, and Laser Painter. Removed Ascendancy, Bad Omens, Eyes of Tomorrow, Guillotine, Quickfang, Half-Truths, The Lament, Sleeper Simulant, and Memory Interdict.

February 2022

Kinetic – Added Servant Leader, Chroma Rush, Scathelocke, Ager’s Scepter, Eyasluna, Malfeasance, Vulpecula, and Fatebringer. Removed Extraordinary Rendition, Heritage, Dead Man’s Tale, Night Watch, Seventh Seraph Carbine, False Promises, and Thorn.

Energy – Added Null Composure, Cartesian Coordinate, Vex Mythoclast, BxR-55 Battler, and Le Monarque. Removed Deafening Whisper, Truthteller, IKELOS SMG, Trinity Ghoul, Igneous Hammer, Bottom Dollar, and Cloudstrike.

Heavy – Added Gjallarhorn, Ascendancy, Bad Omens, Quickfang, Half-Truths, Sleeper Simulant, and Memory Interdict. Removed Code Duello, Truth, Xenophage, Seventh Seraph SAW, Commemoration, and Anarchy.

April 2021

Kinetic – Added Dead Man’s Tale. Removed No Time to Explain.

Energy – Added Bottom Dollar and Igneous Hammer. Removed Fighting Lion.

Heavy – No changes.

February 2021

Kinetic – Added Extraordinary Rendition, The Huckleberry, Sweet Business, and Thorn. Removed Hailing Confusion, Cold Denial, Monte Carlo, Dire Promise, Malfeasance, and True Prophecy.

Energy – Added Ticuu’s Divination, Salvager’s Salvo, and Fighting Lion. Removed Death Adder, Adored, Beloved, Xenoclast IV, Bonechiller, Seventh Seraph CQC, and Stars in Shadow.

Heavy – Added Code Duello, Eyes of Tomorrow, and Truth. Removed Honor’s Edge, Steel Sybil Z-14, Thermal Erosion, Salvation’s Grip, Crowd Pleaser, and Interference VI.

January 2021

Kinetic – Added False Promises and Sweet Business. Removed Escape Velocity.

Energy – Added Seventh Seraph CQC.

Heavy – No changes.

December 2020 (Beyond Light Update 2)

Kinetic – Added Seventh Seraph Carbine, Witherhoard, Cold Denial, Heritage, and SUROS Regime.

Energy – Added Seventh Seraph VY-7, Cloudstrike, and Beloved.

Heavy – Added The Lament, Seventh Seraph SAW, Commemoration, and Temptation’s Hook.

November 2020 (Beyond Light Update 1)

Kinetic – Added No Time to Explain, Escape Velocity, Dire Promise, Hailing Confusion, Night Watch, and Stars in Shadow. Removed Mountaintop, Sweet Business, Steelfeather Repeater, Exit Strategy, Perfect Paradox, Randy’s Throwing Knife, Breachlight, Spare Rations, Breakneck, The Huckleberry, and SUROS Regime.

Energy – Added Gnawing Hunger, IKELOS SMG, Adored, Xenoclast IV, Truthteller, Trinity Ghoul, and Bonechiller. Removed The Recluse, Sunshot, Hard Light, Seventh Seraph VY-7, Telesto, Tommy’s Matchbook, The Summoner, and Prometheus Lens.

Heavy – Added Falling Guillotine, Crowd Pleaser, Salvation’s Grip, Anarchy, Interference VI, and Thermal Erosion. Removed Hammerhead, Heir Apparent, 21% Delirium, Truth, Wendigo GL3, and Black Talon.

May 2020

Kinetic – Added Malfeasance.

Energy – Added Tommy’s Matchbook. Remov ed Loaded Question.

ed Heavy – Added Heir Apparent, Honor’s Edge, Steel Sybil Z-14, and Bad Omens. Removed Night Terror, Worldline Zero, and Thunderlord.

April 2020

Kinetic – Added Breakneck, The Huckleberry, Exit Strategy, SUROS Regime.

Energy – Added The Summoner, Seventh Seraph VY-7, Prometheus Lens, Sunshot. Removed Tommy’s Matchbook.

Power – Added Worldline Zero, Black Talon, Interference VI, Night Terror.

March 2020

Kinetic – Added Spare Rations, Breachlight, SUROS Regime. Removed Dust Rock Blues, No Turning Back, Bygones.

Energy – Added Tommy’s Matchbook, Hard Light, Loaded Question, Telesto. Removed Subtle Calamity, Symmetry, Lord of Wolves, IKELOS SG, Mindbender’s Ambition.

Power – Added Wendigo GL3. Removed Pyroclastic Flow, Zenobia-D, Tractor Cannon.

February 2020

Kinetic – Added Monte Carlo, The Mountaintop, Breakneck. Removed Parcel of Stardust, Cold Front.

Energy – Removed Last Man Standing.

Power – Removed Avalanche.

January 2020

Kinetic – Added No Turning Back, Bygones, Cold Front, Dust Rock Blues. Removed Threat Level, One Small Step, Exit Strategy, The Mountaintop.

Energy – Added Python, Jotunn. Removed Prophet of Doom, Wishbringer.

Power – Added Avalanche, Pyroclastic Flow, Zenobia-D. Removed Edgewise, Legend of Acrius, Wendigo GL3.

December 2019 (Season of Dawn Update)

Kinetic – Added Wish-Ender, Perfect Paradox, Steelfeather Repeater, Threat Level, Parcel of Stardust, One Small Step, Randy’s Throwing Knife. Removed Braytech Werewolf, Breakneck, Monte Carlo, SUROS Regime, Huckleberry, Ace of Spades, Malfeasance.

Energy – Added Added Lord of Wolves, Symmetry, IKELOS SG, Last Man Standing, Prophet of Doom, Mindbender’s Ambition, Wishbringer. Removed Bug-Out Bag, Subjunctive, Eriana’s Vow, Sunshot, Misfit, Arsenic Bite, Jotunn, Loaded Question.

Power – Added Tractor Cannon, Xenophage, Legend of Acrius, Edgewise. Removed Leviathan’s Bow, Zenobia-D, Edge Transit, Through Fire and Flood.

November 2019

Kinetic – Added Braytech Werewolf, Exit Strategy, SUROS Regime, Malfeasance. Removed Pillager, Bygones, Hazard of the Cast, Cerberus+1.

Energy – Added Subtle Calamity, Bug-Out Bag, Sunshot. Removed Arc Logic.

Power – Added Levithan’s Breath, Wendigo GL3, Through Fire and Flood. Removed A Fine Memorial, Deathbringer.

October 2019

Kinetic – Added Go Figure, Sweet Business, Hazard of the Cast, Monte Carlo, Pillager, Cerberus+1. Removed Blast Furnace, Outbreak Perfected, Spare Rations, Malfeasance, Austringer.

Energy – Added Eriana’s Vow, Subjunctive, Arc Logic. Removed Telesto, Le Monarque, Ikelos.

Power – Added Deathbringer, Zenobia-D, A Fine Memorial, Edge Transit. Removed Fixed Odds, One Thousand Voices, Outrageous Fortune, Swarm of the Raven, Tractor Cannon.

September 2019

Kinetic – Added Spare Rations, Malfeasance. Removed Go Figure, Bad Juju.

Energy – Added IKELOS, Misfit. Removed CALUS Mini-Tool, Sunshot.

Power – Added Bad Omens. Removed Bane of Sorrow.

August 2019

Kinetic – Added The Mountaintop and Go Figure. Removed Malfaesance and Lumina.

Energy – Added Riskrunner, CALUS Mini-Tool, Sunshot, and Telesto. Removed Trinity Ghoul and IKELOS Shotgun.

Power – Added Tractor Cannon, Outrageous Fortune, and Swarm of the Raven. Removed Bad Omens, Zenobia-D, and Wendigo GL3.

July 2019

Kinetic – Added Lumina, Bad Juju, and Malfeasance. Removed Wish-Ender, Spiteful Fang, Go Figure, The Mountaintop, Threat Level, and No Turning Back.

Energy – Added Loaded Question, CALUS Mini-Tool, and Beloved. Removed Telesto, Riskrunner, and The Vow.

Power – Added Fixed Odds and Wendigo GL3. Removed Outrageous Fortune, Edge Transit, and Tractor Cannon.

June 2019

Kinetic – Added Wish Ender, The Spiteful Fang, The Mountaintop, and Threat Level. Removed Thorn, Malfeasance, Midnight Coup, and The Huckleberry.

Energy – Added Le Monarque, Subtle Calamity, Arsenic Bite-4b, Trinity Ghoul, and The Vow. Removed Lord of Wolves, Misfit, Prometheus Lens, Trust, and Last Man Standing.

Power – Added Bane of Sorrow and Edge Transit. Removed Avalanche and Play of the Game.

May 2019

Kinetic – Added Outbreak Perfected. Removed Arbalest.

Energy – Removed The Ringing Nail, Kindled Orchid. Added Trust and Last Man Standing.

Power – Removed The Wardcliff Coil. Added Play of the Game.

April 2019

Kinetic – Added Arbalest. Removed Threat Level.

Energy – Added Kindled Orchid and The Recluse. Removed Badlander.

Power – Added Outrageous Fortune.

And that’s that four our guide to the best Gambit weapons in Destiny 2! Thanks for taking the time to check it out. We wish all of you trigger happy Guardians out there the best of luck with those motes of light.