Destiny 2 Astral Horizon Guide - God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is all the weapons and armor pieces you can grind for. One of the weapons you can earn in Trials of Osiris is the Kinetic shotgun, Astral Horizon. While not the best close-quarters option available, it’s still worth hunting down if Aggressive Frame shotguns ever get a buff. Here’s how to get yourself an Astral Horizon and what the god rolls are:

How to Get Astral Horizon

To get Astral Horizon you will need to play Trials of Osiris. First, you’ll need to unlock this weapon so it is in your Trials of Osiris loot pool. This is done by being rewarded after reaching 3, 5, or 7 wins or reaching vendor rank 14 with Saint-14 in The Tower. Once you hit vendor rank 14, players can claim a static roll of Astral Horizons which unlocks the ability to focus this weapon via Trials Engrams. You can earn Trials Engrams by ranking up your vendor, which can be exchanged to Saint-14 for a random roll of Astral Horizons.

For those who want the Adept version, you must first go flawless. This requires you to win seven games of Trials of Osiris in a row after purchasing a Trials Passage from Saint-14. After going flawless you will be given an Adept version of Astral Horizons. Now, you can either turn in your Trials Passage for another roll of Astral Horizons (Adept) or you can continue playing Trials of Osiris with your flawless passage. Any time you win a game you’ll have a chance to earn another random roll of Astral Horizons (Adept). Remember, which Adept version is available rotates weekly so it won’t always be Astral Horizons.

Astral Horizons God Rolls

Astral Horizons PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Assault Mag

Threat Detector or Pugilist

Vorpal Weapon or One-Two Punch

Look, when it comes to the PVE version of this weapon, there are better options in the Kinetic slot. However, if you are determined to use this weapon there are some decent perk combinations it can roll with. Starting with our barrel, I’m going with Corkscrew Rifling to buff our handling speed. Range isn’t as important in PVE content, especially when hot swapping between shotguns or other weapons during boss damage phases is more prevalent. We’re also going with Assault Mag to increase this weapon’s fire rate, allowing us to quickly empty the magazine and deal a decent amount of burst damage.

As for primary perks, Threat Dector and Pugilist are the best options in this column. The former will almost always be active since you’ll need to be close when using this firearm while Pugilist is perfect for melee-ability builds. In the last slot, you’ll absolutely want either Vorpal Weapon or One-Two Punch. Unsurprisingly, Vorpal Weapon is the best option if you want to use this solely for boss damage or taking down Champions. One-Two Punch is also exceptionally strong, but can shine in specific builds or exotics like Liar’s Handshake. Cascade Point is another one to keep in mind, as this can significantly ramp up your damage, but it’s a little finicky on a shotgun.

Astral Horizons PVP God Roll

Smoothbore

Accurized Rounds

Slideshot

Opening Shot or Snapshot Sights

Unsurprisingly, the PVP roll of this gun is pretty predictable and doesn’t feature any new or flashy perks. We will be solely focusing on improving our weapons range so it can compete with the Precision Frames such as Matador 64. To achieve this, you’ll want both Smoothbore and Accurized Rounds as these each boost our range pretty significantly. Given how important range is on a shotgun, these are “must haves” if you want to use this in competitive modes like Trials of Osiris. Our primary perks are also not that shocking, with Slideshot being the best option in the third column. Not only will this perk improve our range, but the gun will refill a portion of the magazine and bump our stability whenever we slide.

Paired with Slideshot, I am picking Opening Shot since these perks not only stack but give us an even better chance of securing a kill with our first shotgun blast. All of these perks improve our range, which makes them exceptionally strong and vital for this weapon to be useful in the current meta. If you don’t want Opening Shot, Snapshot Sights is a decent alternative since you can quickly ADS (aim-down-sights) when engaging a target.