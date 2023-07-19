Destiny 2 A Glowing Solstice Quest Steps: How to Start the Quest

The Destiny 2 A Glowing Solstice quest is one of the objectives that kick off the annual event. If you’re planning on upgrading your armor or cash in a couple of rewards, you’re going to need to gather as many of the available currencies as possible. But first, completing this quest is going to be beneficial. The summer celebration takes place in a brand new fashion, presenting a few interesting reworks that are going to appeal to both veterans and newcomers alike. This guide explains how to start A Glowing Solstice in Destiny 2 and what it entails.

How to Start A Glowing Solstice

If you’re logging into the game starting on mid-July, make sure to stop by the Tower, as Eva Levante is waiting for you. After you talk to her you’re going to obtain your respective class armor for the event, as well as the Celebrating Solstice quest. You first need to complete the Celebrating Solstice, A Guardian in Shining Armor, and the Rekindle the Spark quests to get access to A Glowing Solstice, which is offered by Eva Levante right after you turn in the last step.

This is yet another straightforward quest all in all, but it does require some more time on your hands compared to the previous one.

You May Also Like:

How to Complete A Glowing Solstice Quest Steps

After you’ve talked to Eva Levante and gotten yourself the quest, it’s time to get started. You can find all 10 steps below, but in summary, you need to repeat the same process as in Rekindle the Flame with more armor pieces:

Step 1 : Add Small Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with no Kindling added (in 2023 it’s the Sunlit armor set)

: Add Small Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with no Kindling added (in 2023 it’s the Sunlit armor set) Step 2 : Add Large Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with Small Kindling already added to it

: Add Large Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with Small Kindling already added to it Step 3 : Fully rekindle your Solstice armor with Large Kindling already added to it (using 3 Kindling like you did during Rekindle the Spark) — then, after you’ve added the maximum amount of Kindling to any piece of armor, imbue it with a Spark

: Fully rekindle your Solstice armor with Large Kindling already added to it (using 3 Kindling like you did during Rekindle the Spark) — then, after you’ve added the maximum amount of Kindling to any piece of armor, imbue it with a Spark Step 4 : Add Small Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with no Kindling added

: Add Small Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with no Kindling added Step 5 : Add Large Kindling to any piece of your armor with Small Kindling already added to it

: Add Large Kindling to any piece of your armor with Small Kindling already added to it Step 7 : Fully rekindle your armor with Large Kindling already added to it (using 3 Kindling like you did during Rekindle the Spark) — then, after you’ve added the maximum amount of Kindling to any piece of armor, imbue it with a Spark

: Fully rekindle your armor with Large Kindling already added to it (using 3 Kindling like you did during Rekindle the Spark) — then, after you’ve added the maximum amount of Kindling to any piece of armor, imbue it with a Spark Step 7 : Add Small Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with no Kindling added

: Add Small Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with no Kindling added Step 8 : Add Large Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with Small Kindling already added to it

: Add Large Kindling to any piece of new Solstice armor with Small Kindling already added to it Step 9 : Fully rekindle your armor with Large Kindling already added to it (using 3 Kindling like you did during Rekindle the Spark) — then, after you’ve added the maximum amount of Kindling to any piece of armor, imbue it with a Spark

: Fully rekindle your armor with Large Kindling already added to it (using 3 Kindling like you did during Rekindle the Spark) — then, after you’ve added the maximum amount of Kindling to any piece of armor, imbue it with a Spark Step 10: Visit Eva Levante in the Tower

That is all!