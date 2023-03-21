Data Retrieval: Disposal Subject Location – Destiny 2 Vexcalibur

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Along with all this content, Bungie has also included a secret exotic quest that launched yesterday after the weekly reset.

Similar to other exotics like Osteo Striga and Revision Zero, players can craft this glaive after completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON exotic quest. There are also weekly missions tied to Vexcaliber which sees you journeying into the Vex Network to try and establish a connection with Asher Mir. Here’s how to solve this mystery and complete the Data Retrieval: Disposal Subject triumph in Destiny 2.

Data Retrieval: Disposal Subject Location

To reach Data Retrieval: Disposal Subject you’ll need to pass the first encounter in NODE.OVRD.AVALON. Once you kill the army of Vex enemies and finish inputting the correct sequence there will be a small interlude before you begin the first boss fight. When you arrive at the platform with a few Vex roaming around, kill them all, swap on Vexcalibur, and then approach the edge of the platform on the left (shown above). You will see a green switch that you can hop down and activate to create another Vex spire that will have the triangle, diamond, and square symbols appear around it.

Now head across the gap towards the slanted wall. You will see some small ledges that you can climb, so scale this wall until you reach the top. Now head right and then immediately turn left to see a small platform hovering in the air. On the platform, you will see the sequence of symbols that you need to input into the spire. Remember, you can only destroy the triangle with the Vexcalibur so just use this to destroy all three symbols. If you need Special ammo, either rally at the flag that’s in the next jumping section or go back to the first encounter and look for some ammo.

Once you destroy all the symbols a chest will spawn. Interact with the chest to complete the Data Retrieval: Disposal Subject and earn some crafting materials.