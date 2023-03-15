Data Retrieval: Cannonball Location - Destiny 2 Vexcalibur

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Along with all this content, Bungie has also included a secret exotic quest that launched yesterday after the weekly reset.

Similar to other exotics like Osteo Striga and Revision Zero, players can craft this glaive after completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON exotic quest. There are also weekly missions tied to Vexcaliber which sees you journeying into the Vex Network to try and establish a connection with Asher Mir. This week’s quest requires you to solve a mystery inside the NODE.OVRD.AVALON, which is a little cryptic. Here’s how to solve this mystery and complete the Data Retrieval: Cannonball triumph in Destiny 2.

Data Retrieval: Cannonball Location

To complete Data Retrieval: Cannonball you will need to progress through the exotic mission until you defeat the first boss. Once that Hydra has been reduced to scrap metal, equip the Vexcalibur, grab some ammo, and then make your way through the jumping section. After the pusher wall, you will take a gravity cannon to another set of platforms. Do not progress forward. Instead, turn around and climb up the green platforms until you reach the area shown above. You should see a Vex triangle, which was invulnerable last week. Blast it with Vexcalibur to destroy this triangle and spawn a second one.

Now jump down on the platform you originally landed on via the gravity cannon and look over the right edge. You’ll see the next Vex triangle floating in the air, so shoot this with Vexcalibur to spawn the third and final triangle.

From the platform you shot the second triangle, look forward towards where you would normally progress, and then look at the wall on the left. The final triangle will spawn in an alcove along the wall just above your head. Just like the others, blast this with Vexcalibur to spawn a chest on the platform where you destroyed the original triangle. This will reward you with some materials, a Defiant Engram, and complete Data Retrieval: Cannonball in Destiny 2’s Vexcalibur.