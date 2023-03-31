Autumn Wind Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Autumn Wind is a reprised rapid-fire frame kinetic pulse rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Autumn Wind in Destiny 2

You can obtain Autumn Wind by completing Crucible matches and earning rank-up engrams from Lord Shaxx.

Autumn Wind God Rolls

Autumn Wind PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

High-Caliber Rounds

Demolitionist or Pugilist

Adrenaline Junkie or Swashbuckler

Masterwork: Range

There are much better pulse rifles you could be using in Destiny 2 PVE than Autumn Wind. That said, there are a few fun rollls you could try here. You’ve basically got two options — build into grenades or melee. Choose either Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie or Pugilist/Swashbuckler and go wild. Well, as wild as you can go with a weapon that isn’t all that effective, anyway.

Autumn Wind PVP God Roll

Smallbore

High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds

Rangefinder

Headseeker or Moving Target

Masterwork: Range

Appropriately for a Crucible weapon, Autumn Wind is much more effective in Destiny 2 PVP than PVE. You want to try and maximize range and stability, and Smallbore helps with both. High-Caliber or Ricochet Rounds are your best bet in the second column, and the choice of which to run comes down to personal preference.

Rangefinder is of course the target perk for the third column, further boosting the weapon’s effective range. For the last perk slot, you have a few options. Headseeker is probably the best choice for reliability and ease of use, but Moving Target is also great. Rampage is there if you want a kill-chaining perk, but building into Autumn Wind’s stability and accuracy is probably a better idea.

With the right roll, this thing can really be very powerful in the Crucible. Don’t sleep on this thing if you like using rapid-fire pulse rifles. Even if you’re not a fan of the archetype, it’s worth giving a shot — it just feels buttery smooth.

That’s about it for Autumn Wind. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.