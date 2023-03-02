All New Armor Exotics in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Lightfall brings a number of new armor Exotics to Destiny 2. Some of these were shown off prior to the expansion’s release, but there are a few that weren’t previewed as well. Here’s all six new armor Exotics in Lightfall for the Titan, Warlock, and Hunter.

All New Lightfall Armor Exotics in Destiny 2

Swarmers (Warlock) — New Lightfall Armor Exotics

Destroying a Tangle spawns a Threadling. Your Threadlings unravel targets that they damage.

Ballidorse Wrathweavers (Warlock)

Your Winter’s Wrath Shockwave deals increased shatter damage. Allies in range of your Shockwave gain an overshield and increased damage with Stasis weapons.

Speedloader Slacks (Hunter)

Dodging boosts reload speed, handling, and airborne effectiveness for you and nearby allies. While the buff is active, final blows and additional dodges increase the buff strength and refresh the timer. Maxes out at 5 stacks.

Cyrtarachne’s Facade (Hunter)

Gain Woven Mail when activating grapple. Increased flinch resistance while Woven Mail is active.

Abeyant Leap (Titan)

Drengr’s Lash spawns two additional projectiles, tracks targets more aggressively, and travels farther. Gain Woven Mail when suspending targets.

Cadmus Ridge Lancecap (Titan) — New Lightfall Armor Exotics

Diamond Lances create Stasis crystals on impact when thrown, with more crystals created by hitting bosses and vehicles. While using a Stasis subclass and behind your rally barricade, rapid precision hits and combatant final blows with a Stasis weapon creates a Diamond Lance near you.

How to Get the New Lightfall Armor Exotics in Destiny 2

You can get one armor Exotic per class by completing the Lightfall campaign on the Legendary difficulty. When you do, you’ll be given a choice between the two new Exotics for your class. To get the other, you’ll have to complete a Legendary or Master Lost Sector on a day when it’s available. For instance, to get the Warlock Exotic Swarmers, you’ll have to look for a Legendary Lost Sector with Exotic Leg Armor available.

That’s all of the new Exotic armors in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Be sure to check out the rest of our Lightfall guides and coverage.