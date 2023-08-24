All Hairstyles and How To Unlock them In Final Fantasy XIV

Combining create new glamours or painting a piece of gear to look good on their Adventure Plate photo is part of the fun in Final Fantasy XIV. Hunting specific hairstyles is part of finding the perfect style.

The game offers a good variety of hairstyles for those that are up for the challenge to complete whatever is needed to get them. They can either need complete minigames in Gold Saucer or buy the hairstyle with real money. In this article, all the available hairstyles in FFXIV are listed as well as how to unlock them.

[toc]

FFXIV The Gold Saucer hairstyles

The crowded saloons of The Gold Saucer are where players can find a good number of hairstyles to acquire. Following the casino rules, players must use the special currency MGP to buy items sold by the NPCs in The Gold Saucer. The only way to earn MGP is by participating in the activities inside it. The items are sold by the Gold Saucer Attendant at X: 5.2 Y: 6.6 or by Modern Aesthetics Saleswoman at X: 5.4 Y: 6.5.

Modern Aesthetics - Ponytails

Price: 8,000 MGP

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Curls

Price: 9,600 MGP

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Great Lengths

Price: 30,000 MGP

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Lexen-tails

Price: 50,000 MGP

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Adventure

Price: 14 MGP

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Rainmaker

Price: 5,000 MGP

Image via Square Enix

FFXIV Island Sanctuary hairstyles

Another good place for players to get their hands on a couple of hairstyles without too much trouble is the Island Sanctuary. As they unlock the place’s features and sell handicrafts, players earn Seafarer’s Cowries that can be used to buy items from Horrendous Hoarder at X: 12.6 Y: 28.4.

Modern Aesthetics - Tall Tails

Price: 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Practical Ponytails

Price: 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Image via Square Enix

FFXIV Wolf Mark hairstyles

While PVP is not the kind of content most players engage with, the ones hunting for different hairstyles should try their luck on the battlefields. Many items can be exchanged for Wolk Marks, FFXIV's PvP currency, and among them, there are hairstyles as well.

To earn Wolf Marks, players must participate in either Crystalline Conflict or Frontline matches. Completing the Daily Challenge: Frontline also grants Wolf Marks. The hairstyles can be acquired with Mark Quartermaster in Wolves’ Den Pier at X: 4.5 Y: 6.0.

Modern Aesthetics - Styled For Hire

Price: 18,000 Wolf Marks

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Fashionably Feathered

Price: 18,000 Wolf Marks





Image via Square Enix

FFXIV The Bozjan Southern Front hairstyles

In Shadowbringers, the Bozjan southern front was introduced as the instanced region where players would interact with specific systems. The major goal of players to enter Bozja was to farm materials to create and upgrade Resistance Weapons, Shadowbringer’s iteration of the famous relic weapon. However, the area has more to offer, such as special boxes and clusters to exchange for items. Among these, there are a few hairstyles to be acquired specifically in this area.

For the lockboxes, they must be appraised by the Resistance Locksmith, who is found in Utya’s Aegis at X: 15.2 Y: 29.7. Clusters can be exchanged for items by talking to the Resistance Quartermaster in Utya’s Aegis at X: 14.2 Y: 29.6. To buy items with Bozjan coins, players need to talk to Resistance Supplier at X: 35.9 Y: 34.2 in Zadnor,

Modern Aesthetics - Both Ways

Found in: Zadnor Lockbox

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Early To Rise

Price: Five Bozjan Gold Coins and 30 Bozjan Platinum Coins

Dropped by: The Queen in Delubrum Reginae

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Wind Caller

Price: 150 Bozjan Clusters

Image via Square Enix



FFXIV Deep Dungeon hairstyles

The Deep Dungeons have been in the game since The Palace of the Dead was introduced in Heavensward and, from time to time, the game receives a new version of it with hundreds of floors to explore. Despite the experience and gear players can earn for completing Deep Dungeons, they can also drop special bags with random items.

When opened, some of these bags might have one of the few hairstyles Deep Dungeons have to offer. It’s important to keep in mind that these bags must be appraised by a specific NPC for each Deep Dungeon to discover the items they hold. For the sacks found in The Palace of the Dead, players need to talk to the Expedition Bishop in Quarrymill at X: 25.1 Y: 20.6. Confederate Appraiser in The Ruby Sea at X: 21.3 Y: 9.2 is the one for sacks found in Heaven-on-High. And players can find Valeroine in Mor Dhona at X: 34.9 Y: 19.1 to appraise the sacks they found in Eureka Orthos.

Modern Aesthetics - Samsonian Locks

Found in: The Palace of the Dead - Silver, Iron, or Bronze sacks

Image via Square Enix



Modern Aesthetics - Gyr Abanian Plait

Found in: Heaven-on-High - Silver sacks



Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - A Close Shave

Found in: Eureka Orthos - Bronze sacks

Image via Square Enix

FFXIV Eureka hairstyles

The end-game area of Stormblood, Eureka still offers a lot of rewards for players that venture inside the place. The relic weapons are usually the main reason people spend time and level up in Eureka. There are, however, other prizes that one can find there, such as a unique hairstyle.

Modern Aesthetics - Form and Function

Found in: Eureka Pyros - Gold and Silver Happy Bunny treasures

Image via Square Enix

FFXIV Event hairstyles

During FFXIV events, players have the chance to gain special prizes and sometimes hairstyles are among them. Unfortunately, because these events are time-limited, players who want them from previous editions might have a hard time getting them. A few are sold in the game’s online store in case players are up to spending some real money on them.

Modern Aesthetics - A Wicked Wake

Found at: All Saints’ Wake - 2014 edition or Online Store.

Image via Square Enix



Modern Aesthetics - Clowning Around

Found at: All Saints’t Wake - 2022 edition or Online Store.

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Lucian Locks

Found at: Final Fantasy XV Collaboration event.

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Pulse

Found at: Final Fantasy XIII Collaboration event or Online Store.

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Strife

Found at: It can’t be obtained anymore, since it was a prize received for those who participated in contests during FanFest 2019.

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV Premium hairstyles

Players can find several items to be bought in the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store, from potions that level up characters to the all-time favorite Fantasia that allows them to change characters’ races. Cosmetics are also available, and among them a good number of hairstyles. Some of these are only obtainable by buying the set of clothes they are part of.

Modern Aesthetics - Sharlayan Rebellion

Found in: Online Store - Brand-new Alisaie’s Attire.

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Liberating Locks

Found in: Online Store

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Sharlayan Studies

Found in: Online Store - Brand-new Alphinaud’s Attire

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Master & Commander

Found in: Online Store - Aymeric’s Attire

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Scion Special Issue III

Found in: Online Store - Y’shtola’s Modish Attire

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Scion Special Issue II

Found in: Online Store - Thancred’s Modish Attire

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Scion Special Issue

Found in: Online Store - Minfilia’s Attire

Image via Square Enix

FFXIV Raid hairstyles

A Raid is where players go to look for end-game pieces of gear, rewarded after they complete more complex duties than the regular trials and dungeons. In some of these Raids, players can find other items, such as mounts, minions, and hairstyles. Every item dropped in Raids is rolled on by all players, so getting them is a matter of luck sometimes.

Modern Aesthetics - Scanning For Style

Found in: The Tower at Paradigma’s Breach - Dropped by Her Inflorescence.

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Battle-ready Bobs

Found in: The Tower at Paradigma’s Breach - Dropped by Her Inflorescence.



Image via Square Enix



FFXIV Quest hairstyles

Players spend a lot of time completing quests in FFXIV, which offers not only the chance to enjoy the stories of Eorzea, but also to gain rewards. By completing very specific quests, players can be rewarded with hairstyles.

Modern Aesthetics - Eternal Bonding

Rewarded by: Ceremony of Eternal Bonding



Image via Square Enix

FFXIV Ishgardian Restoration hairstyles

The Ishgardian Restoration is the type of content for players who enjoy the art of creating items with crafting classes. Those who engage with this content have the chance to complete missions which reward them with Skybuilders’ Scripts that can be exchanged for items, meaning more hairstyles! Not only that, but players can also participate in events that give special boxes in which they can find hairstyles.

Modern Aesthetics - Saintly Style

Price: 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrips.

Found in: Fête Presents.

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Controlled Chaos

Price: 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrips.

Found in: Fête Presents.

Image via Square Enix

Modern Aesthetics - Modern Legend

Price: 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrips.

Found in: Fête Presents.

Image via Square Enix

FFXIV V&C Dungeons hairstyles

Both Variant and Criterion dungeons are special types of duties in which players must explore different routes to unlock all the lore about the places. Completing these challenging dungeons is worth it since players can earn mounts and minions. During these dungeons, players can also earn special currencies that can be exchanged for items.

To buy items with Rokkon Potsherds, players must go to Old Sharlayan to talk with Trisassant at X: 12 Y: 13.3.

Modern Aesthetics - Ambitious Ends

Price: 6 Rokkon Potsherds