All 50 Security Drone Locations In Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This week a new exotic weapon, Revision Zero, became available for players to hunt down and unlock. While this gun aims to be the most customizable exotic in the history of the game, Revision Zero also serves a secondary purpose. Throughout different destinations are yellow security drones that you can destroy with this pulse rifle. Doing so will make progress toward the Drones Destroyed triumph and eventually unlock an exotic Sparrow for finding them all.

Keep in mind you must use Revision Zero to destroy these drones. No other weapon or ability will damage them, so make sure to go unlock this exotic first. Additionally, at the time of writing this 12 of the 50 drones are currently unavailable through normal means. We will go over how you snag these early via exploits, but this will be at the end of the guide. So if you’re looking to obtain the Seraph title, here’s the location of all 50 security drones in Destiny 2:

(Author’s Note: Photos for each security drone location are above the text, not below.)

Europa Security Drones (1-10)

1. Over the Pyramind in Beyond

The first drone is located in the Beyond patrol zone where the Exo Stranger hangs out. When you arrive, drive your Sparrow towards the large pyramid that you communed with in the Beyond Light expansion. Over the stairs, you will see the first security drone hovering in the air.

2. Cadmus Ridge Entrance

Now make your way up to Cadmus Ridge via the Charon’s Crossing connecting route. As you drive north, you will eventually reach this patrol zone. In the distance, you’ll see the next security drone on a small, icy mountain just underneath one of the metal structures. This one can be a bit hard to find if you aren’t driving up from the Charon’s Crossing patrol zone, so make sure to start there.

3. Bray Exoscience Entrance

Stay in Cadmus Ridge and head west towards the Bray Exoscience building. At the entrance, you will find the drone to the left behind some of the destroyed walls. You’ll need to get close to see the drone behind the destroyed wall by the door. Do not go into the Bray Exoscience building, it’s located outside of this structure.

4. The End of the Perdition Lost Sector

As the title would suggest, this drone can be found at the very end of the Perdition Lost Sector in Cadmus Ridge. This is the only Lost Sector in this patrol zone and you can find the drone to the right of the chest after the main boss. Once you nab this drone you can leave Cadmus Ridge.

5. Eventide Ruins Lost Sector Entrance

Make your way up to the Eventide Ruins and go to the Bunker E15 Lost Sector. Before you go inside, look up and to the left when facing the Lost Sector’s entrance. You should see a small ledge that you can jump up onto. The next security drone is tucked away in a corner by some boxes on this walkway.

6. Bunker E15 Lost Sector

The next security drone in Destiny 2 is located inside the Bunker E1 Lost Sector. Go inside this Lost Sector and make your way to the first big room where you free a bunch of robots from the Vex. Before proceeding to the boss room, turn and face the back wall. In the top left corner, there will be a small walkway that leads to a side room. Inside this side, the area is the next drone.

7. Eventide Ruins Raid Entrance

The final security drone in the Eventide Ruins is located by the large hatch you enter through at the start of the Deep Stone Crypt raid. This is located in the northeastern corner of the patrol zone where the two yellow-bar Fallen Captains typically spawn. After dispatching these enemies, you can find the drone nestled next to the hatch on the left. It can be a little hard to see due to the lighting so check the image above if you can’t find it.

8. Asterion Abyss Mountain

Finally, make your way to the Asterion Abyss patrol zone and head towards the western side of this patrol zone. You’ll see a massive, rocky mountain with some metal structures built into it. Tucked away in a corner on a small ledge is the next drone.

9. Under the Ice in Asterion Abyss

Now head towards the northern section of Asterion Abyss near the road that leads to the Eventide Ruins. In the icy plain, you will see a cracked portion that has the drone underneath. This can be pretty difficult to find, so make sure to use the image above to help orientate yourself. You should be facing north and the crack will be at the bottom of a small hill.

10. In the Concealed Void Lost Sector

You can find the last security drone on Europa in the Concealed Void Lost Sector. Enter the Lost Sector and make your way through the activity until you reach the room with the Vex milk on the floor. On one of the platforms, you’ll find the drone stuck between two metal beams.

Heist: Battleground Europa Security Drones (11-16)

11. Right Before you go into Bray Exoscience

The first drone can be found right before you enter the Bray Exoscience facility. This is directly after the Seraph Tower section, so make your way to the entrance and turn around. On your left, you will see the security drone hovering just below a metal platform.

12. Tucked in a Corner

When you enter the first main room filled with enemies look in the top left corner of the room. You’ll see the top half of the security drone peaking out from behind a small wall. If you’re struggling to hit it, jump onto one of the consoles or float in the air near it to get a better angle.

13. In the Red Hallway

After you clear the first room, proceed forward until you reach a long red-colored hallway. Before you take the first left, check behind the large crate in the middle of the hall. You’ll find the next drone hiding behind it.

14. Behind the Pillar

In the next main chamber, you’ll have another swam of Hive attack you. After clearing them all out you will find the drone underneath the catwalk on the left. Behind one of the pillars, you will find the next security drone next to the glass wall.

15. By the Annihilator Totem

Keep going forward until you reach the massive room where you have to jump across large platforms. Go towards the large Annihilator Totem on the left and look over the edge. Along the left wall, you’ll see another security drone floating over the bottomless drop.

16. Next to Clovis’ Big Head

The last security drone in this Heist: Battleground is located in the room where Clovis’ massive head is being attacked. To the right of Clovis’ head you’ll see the drone by the ledge you jump off, Make sure to shoot it before hopping down to the Warmind bunker below, otherwise, you’ll need to do the battleground again.

Moon Security Drones (17-27)

17. On the Archer’s Line Pipe

Now head to the Moon and make your way northwest toward the Archer’s Line patrol Zone. In the middle of this area, there is a massive series of pipes that are broken in various spots. Climb onto these pipes and follow them toward the base. You’ll find the security drone at the very end.

18. In the K1 Logistics Lost Sector

Now enter the K1 Logistics Lost Sector in Archer’s Line and fight your way to the boss room. At the very end where the large Servitor is located, you can find the floating security drone on the right over a small building.

19. Near the Anchor of Light Ketch

Now head to the Anchor of Light patrol zone to the east. When you arrive, continue eastward towards the large, downed Ketch. Outside of this ship, you’ll see the drone resting on one of the catwalks leading inside.

20. Above the Fallen Base

Staying in the Anchor of Light, go to the other side of this patrol zone and approach the large Fallen Base to the west. At the very top near the base of the radio tower, you’ll see another security drone.

21. Sorrow’s Harbor Cliff

The next Destiny 2 security drone is in the Sorrow’s Harbor patrol zone. Head to this location and then go to the east side of the patrol zone until you reach the cliff. Run north along the cliff until you hit a set of stairs leading up to a large torch. To the right of the torch on a rock will be the security drone.

22. Base of the Crimson Tower

Now head north towards the entrance of the crimson tower. Near the back of the tower, by the hole you jump down to start the Pit of Heresy dungeon, you’ll find the drone behind some spikes. It can be difficult to see, so get a bit closer so you don’t end up shooting the spikes instead of the drone.

23. In the K1 Revelations Lost Sector

While remaining in Sorrow’s Harbor, go into the K1 Revelations Lost Sector and make your way into the large cave. Once inside the main chamber, before you run across the suspended walkways, look to your left. You will see the next drone behind a net. The net won’t block your shots, so just shoot it and leave the Lost Sector.

24. Hellmouth Pit

From Sorrow’s Harbor, head south to the Hellmouth patrol zone. When you arrive, go right towards the Hive structure but do not enter it. Instead, look to the left near the edge of the large pit in the center. You’ll see the drone resting on a small, raised rock.

25. At the Top of the Tower

You can find the next security drone in Destiny 2 by the small Moon base on the southwest side of the Hellmouth. As you approach this area, look for the large radio tower in the center of the base. It will be floating right above the very top of the tower, so it shouldn’t be easy to miss.

26. In the K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector

Finally, the last security drone on the Moon is located inside the K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector. Make your way through this Lost Sector until you reach an area where you need to jump across a large gap. The drone is on the other end of this gap by the small ramp you run up toward the boss.

Heist: Battleground Moon Security Drones (27-32)

27. On the Hill in the Beginning Battle

When you spawn into this Heist: Battleground, make your way to the first engagement with the Hive. Instead of going down the hill to battle these enemies, stick to the left and run along the raised section on the right. Behind some orange and white fuel containers, you will find the first security drone in this activity. Just make sure to hop back into cover before the Seraph Tower laser kills you!

28. Down the Ramp

Upon opening the Warmind bunker you’ll need to slide down a very large ramp to a lower floor after going down some stairs. About halfway down this ramp, you will see a large mound of Hive rocks and debris on the left. The security drone is hidden behind this obstacle, so you’ll need to either shoot it as your sliding down or blast it when you reach the bottom of the ramp.

29. In the Fallen Mine Room

Unsurprisingly, the next security drone is in the room that’s littered with Fallen mines. When you enter, instead of going left, head right into the darker section of this room. Tucked away in the back left corner you’ll find the next drone among some boxes.

30. Behind the Computers

Keep progressing through the activity until you arrive in a smaller-sized room with a few enemies roaming around. Normally, you’re supposed to go forward and then exit through a door in the back right corner. Before doing that, look to your right as you enter to see a small, sectioned-off area with a bunch of computers. This area should have a light, greenish glow to it. Behind the middle terminal is the next drone.

31. Remote Connection Room Ceiling

When you arrive in the room where you need to defend your Ghost from the waves of enemies, look up towards the ceiling. You will see the thirty-first security drone hovering in the air under a white light. I accidentally shot the drone before taking the photo, so refer to my lore-accurate drawing for where this object is located.

32. By the Vault Door

Finally, when you enter the room where you need to grab the Warmind orbs to blast off the Hive chains, look to the right side. Way in the back of the room, in an area you cannot reach on foot, you will see the final drone in this activity under an angled piece of metal.

Heist: Battleground Mars Security Drones (33-38)

33. By the A Control Tower

At the start of this Heist: Battleground, you will need to defend three different towers from Hive enemies. Approach the Tower marked with an A and go onto the platform where the Annihilator Totem spawns. Behind some crates near the edge of this platform will be the first security drone.

34. On the Road

While you’re still in this encounter, go past the Braytech facility and follow the main road away from the battle. Along the edge of the road on the left, you’ll find the next drone.

35. Braytech Skylight

After all three towers have been captured, make your way inside the Braytech facility. In the lobby when you’re waiting for the door to open, look up at the ceiling. You’ll see a drone hovering just below a large skylight.

36. Before Your Ascension

After you breach the facility, you will eventually go outside and become attacked by the Seraph Towers. Make your way to the large ramp that’s covered in Hive debris, but don’t start actually start heading upwards. Instead, look to the right of the ramp by some stairs leading downward. You’ll find the next security drone in a corner by a yellow ladder.

37. Above the Cable Bridge

Continue climbing upwards through the facility until you need to run across a long cable bridge. If you look up, right before you jump onto the bridge, you’ll see the security drone in the rafters. Be careful during this, as the Seraph Tower will be targeting you for the majority of this section.

38. Right Outside the Vault

Finally, the last Destiny 2 security drone in this activity is right before you enter the chained vault door. Look up to the right by the angled roof and you can see the drone barely peaking out over the top of a railing that wraps around the roof of the facility.

Seraph’s Shield Security Drones (39-50)

To access these, you will need both of the security upgrades tied to this mission. These are unlocked weekly at the H.E.L.M., so it will take a minimum of two weeks to get every upgrade you need to access all the security drones the legitimate way.

39. Before the Bunker

The first security drone in Seraph’s Shield is located before you enter the bunker during the laser tower portion. Once you reach the complex, look over the edge on the left and jump down. You should see an open door you can land on. Once inside, activate the security lock and shoot the correct symbols that are displayed in the back left corner of this room. After all three have been shot, you can access the security drone.

40. Behind the Glass Wall

Once you ride the elevator up to the space station, make your way into the first room where the Fallen are. Take the Scanner buff, scan the terminal, and then shoot open the vent. Follow the vent into the next room and then enter the small side area that’s cut off by the lasers.

41. Security Door Two

The second security door you will come across is right after you deposit the Scanner buff into the first terminal. This will open up the door and give you access to a large yellow room with several Fallen enemies. Clear the area out and approach the security door directly on your right. Interact with the terminal to cause three blue symbols to appear on the big yellow pillars behind you. Next to the locked door you will see a symbol corresponding with one of the blue symbols on the pillars. Shoot the symbol on the pillar that’s the same on the door. Repeat this two more times to unlock the door and gain access to the next security drone.

42. Killer Floor Room

Continue on until you reach the two story room where you need to carefully navigate the room with deadly floor. Before completing this puzzle, go into the small room just under the catwalk snaking around the sides of the room. Behind some coils of wire you will find the next security drone.

43. Operator Room

After the killer floor room, you will enter a tiny chamber where you’ll get the first Operator buff in this mission. Before continuing on, activate the terminal by the locked door on the right to cause a bunch of symbols to appear. Just like before, shoot the symbols in the door displayed on the holoprojector by the door. You can fine two of the symbols on either pillar, with the third on the wall to the right of the locked security door.

44. Shrieker Room

After the room above, you will have to solve another Operator puzzle. Unlock the first door to unleash a wave of Hive enemies, including two Shriekers. Kill all of these enemies and then enter the laser grid room in front of you On the right you’ll find a secret chest which drops a piece of seasonal loot and the next security drone is just around the corner in this room.

45. Before the First Boss Room

Before you progress into the first boss room where the large Hive Knight and Brigs spawn, kill all the Fallen in the buff deposit room. To the right of the door you entered you’ll see another security door that you can interact with. This time only one of the symbols will appear on a pillar, with the other two being projected on the walls in this room. After you enter all three symbols, the door will open and you can claim the next drone.

46. First Boss Room

Do not start the first boss encounter, otherwise, this will be a bit more of a headache to get. Instead of shooting the stack of explosive barrels, turn left and go along the wall to find a security door. Once again, shoot the correct symbols in order around the room to unlock this door.

47. Before the Airlock

Now fight your way through the Fallen Ketch until you reach the platforming section in space. Make your way along the outside of the space station and eventually you’ll reach a large area with a bunch of Hive enemies including two Ogres. Aftyer killing all the foes, you will find another laser grid you can deactivate along the left wall. Or, if you’re feeling lazy, you can just use Blink or an Eager Edge sword to slash through without being killed.

48. Before the Second Boss Room

Complete the next few rooms until you reach the second and final boss room. Before entering this chamber, you will a security door on your right with a drone on the otherside of the glass. Activate the terminal and shoot the correct symbols in sequence to unlock the door. You’ve done this a few times by now, so this should be pretty simple!

49 & 50. After the Final Boss Fight – Chest Room

After slaying the final boss, make your way into the chest room but do not open the chest itself. On the left you will see a door blocked by lasers and on the right the last security door. Completing both of these will unlock their rooms, allowing you to access the final two security drones. If you’ve been following this guide, then you’ll have collected all of them with these last two!