All 14 Destiny 2 Lightfall Strand Fragments, Ranked

All Strand Fragments are now unlocked for purchase in Destiny 2 Lightfall. That means that you can get whichever you like, as long as you have the Strand Meditations to buy them. Which should you prioritize? And which should you equip when you’ve got them all? We’re ranking all Strand Fragments from worst to best so you can make an informed decision.

All Destiny 2 Lightfall Strand Fragments, Ranked from Worst to Best

14. Thread of Fury — Destiny 2 Strand Fragments Ranked

Damaging targets with a Tangle grants melee energy. -10 Strength.

You only get about 10% melee energy for each enemy you damage with a Tangle. As it is, Tangle cooldowns are just too high for this to be much good.

13. Thread of Wisdom

Defeating suspended targets with precision final blows creates an Orb of Power.

If you’re a class that uses a lot of Suspending abilities, this might be useful. That said, you’re probably better off generating Orbs of Power through Siphon mods.

12. Thread of Transmutation

While you have Woven Mail, weapon final blows create a Tangle. +10 Strength.

There are already a lot of ways of creating Tangles in PVE, and this doesn’t bypass the Tangle cooldown. Potentially useful in PVP where creating Tangles is trickier, but otherwise it’s probably a pass.

11. Thread of Propagation — Destiny 2 Strand Fragments Ranked

Powered melee final blows grant your Strand weapons Unraveling Rounds.

If you have reliable access to your melee ability then Thread of Propagation can be a lot of fun. That said, In Season of Defiance, you can easily get Unraveling Rounds through the Allied Unraveling perk without needing to use a Fragment.

10. Thread of Rebirth

Strand weapon final blows have a chance to create a Threadling.

It takes a few kills on average to create a Threadling, and you’re stuck using Strand weapons. Still, free Threadlings is nice especially if you’re building into them.

9. Thread of Finality

Finishers generate Threadlings. +10 Recovery.

If you’re building into Threadlings as a Warlock or finishers generally, this could be useful. The recovery boost is nice, too. Not outstanding, but pretty decent. Obviously less useful in endgame activities and PVP.

8. Thread of Binding

Super final blows emit a suspending burst from the target. +10 Resilience.

Most Strand classes won’t get a great deal of use out of the primary aspect of this Fragment. It’s best looked at as providing +10 Resilience, with the Suspending burst from your Super being a nice bonus you’ll occasionally benefit from.

7. Thread of Mind — Destiny 2 Strand Fragments Ranked

Defeating suspended targets grants class ability energy.

The amount of class energy you get from Thread of Mind is substantial, about 20%. That said, getting your class ability back isn’t a game-changer for anyone but Hunters. Definitely worth looking at if you’re a Hunter, otherwise it’s probably a pass.

6. Thread of Evolution

Threadlings travel farther and deal additional damage. +10 Intellect.

Great for Strand Warlocks who are building into Threadlings. The damage and movement speed boost your Threadlings get is substantial and when combined with the Swarmers Exotic, they can be a potent source of add control.

5. Thread of Isolation — Destiny 2 Strand Fragments Ranked

Landing rapid precision hits emits a severing burst from the target.

Sever reduces enemy damage output, which can be helpful in keeping you and your fireteam alive. In higher-level activities this could be a big help, since the damage reduction is pretty huge at 50%.

4. Thread of Continuity

Suspend, unravel, and sever effects applied to targets have increased duration. +10 Strength.

A 50% boost to debuff uptime is nothing to sneeze at, especially on higher-level difficulties where Suspending enemies can take them out of the fight for a while. If you’re applying a lot of debuff effects, then this is an obvious choice. If not, then skip it unless you really need the +10 Strength.

3. Thread of Ascent

Activating your grenade ability reloads your currently equipped weapon and grants increased weapon handling and airborne effectiveness for a short time. +10 Mobility.

As of this writing, Thread of Ascent is completely broken for Hunters. Even after it gets fixed, however, getting half of Demolitionist for free on any weapon, plus a reload and handling buff, is a pretty great deal. Nigh-mandatory for Hunters, solid for everyone else.

2. Thread of Generation

Dealing damage generates grenade energy. -10 Discipline.

This is simply incredible. It’s the engine for a Warlock Strand build that essentially lets you have 100% uptime on the Weaver’s Trance buff. Make sure you’re running as many damage over time sources as possible and you can just have constant access to your grenade ability.

1. Thread of Warding — Destiny 2 Strand Fragments Ranked

Picking up an Orb of Power grants Woven Mail. -10 Resilience.

With the new Destiny 2 mod system, generating Orbs of Power is easier than it’s ever been. And Woven Mail grants a huge (60%) boost to damage resistance in PVE, making this an incredibly powerful fragment despite the Resilience penalty. In PVP this is much less useful, granting a 25% damage resistance that doesn’t apply to precision hits. Still, in PVE Thread of Warding is basically a no-brainer for any Strand user.