Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Bad News
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
21
Handling
26
Range
56
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
88
Zoom
14
Magazine
8
Impact
92
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
120
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
5 Apex Legends Tips for Titanfall 2 Veterans
merritt k
Destiny 2 Seraph Title Guide - All Season of Seraph Seal Triumphs
Dillon Skiffington