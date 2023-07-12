When Is the Next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter?

Among a sea of MMO’s out there for players to get their hands on, one aspect that sets Final Fantasy XIV apart from the others is the developers’ intimate connection to the players. Year after year, the game wins best community, and it is mostly due to the Live Letter from the Producers, a periodic web stream where director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida and producer Toshio Murouchi discuss new things coming to the game in the next content update.

Big expansions are always what players are looking forward to, but smaller, intermediary patches are typical with Final Fantasy XIV, and there are many of them. The game enjoys fairly frequent updates that are only one to two months apart each, although some patches might be smaller than others. Typically, bigger patches will have two dedicated Live Letters, and fans have seen a pattern form between when the first Live Letter is announced, when the second Live Letter airs, and then when the patch drops.

When will the next FFXIV Live Letter from the Producer air?

The next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer currently has no scheduled date. Instead, there is a Keynote scheduled for Oct. 21 at 2am PDT where director and producer of FFXIV Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida will go over some new details about the upcoming expansion Dawntrail. The Keynote coincides with the London Fan Festival which takes places from Oct 21-22.

As for the next Live Letter, fans will have to wait until after Fan Fest to find out when they'll get more information about Patch 6.55, which comes mid-January. So those looking to find out more about the bridge between Endwalker and Dawntrail will probably get more information in late November or December.