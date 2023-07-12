Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

When Is the Next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter?

Players are hungry for the next batch of information about upcoming content.

Jessica Scharnagle

Among a sea of MMO’s out there for players to get their hands on, one aspect that sets Final Fantasy XIV apart from the others is the developers’ intimate connection to the players. Year after year, the game wins best community, and it is mostly due to the Live Letter from the Producers, a periodic web stream where director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida and producer Toshio Murouchi discuss new things coming to the game in the next content update.

Big expansions are always what players are looking forward to, but smaller, intermediary patches are typical with Final Fantasy XIV, and there are many of them. The game enjoys fairly frequent updates that are only one to two months apart each, although some patches might be smaller than others. Typically, bigger patches will have two dedicated Live Letters, and fans have seen a pattern form between when the first Live Letter is announced, when the second Live Letter airs, and then when the patch drops.

When will the next FFXIV Live Letter from the Producer air?

The next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer currently has no scheduled date. Instead, there is a Keynote scheduled for Oct. 21 at 2am PDT where director and producer of FFXIV Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida will go over some new details about the upcoming expansion Dawntrail. The Keynote coincides with the London Fan Festival which takes places from Oct 21-22. 

As for the next Live Letter, fans will have to wait until after Fan Fest to find out when they'll get more information about Patch 6.55, which comes mid-January. So those looking to find out more about the bridge between Endwalker and Dawntrail will probably get more information in late November or December.

About the Author

Jessica Scharnagle

Starting as an esports journalist in 2018, Jessica has been writing for a little over five years now. She is a big Final Fantasy XIV nerd who has been playing since 2021 and has put a more than 5,000 hours in it since then. She also teaches journalism at Rowan University.

Related Posts

FFXIV’s New Magician Emote Appears in Chinese Live Letter
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: All-New Tank Level 90 Actions and Changes
Mike Williams
The Constantly Shifting World of Live Service Games Is Just Our Reality Now
Paul Tamayo