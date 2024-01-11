Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

FFXIV Patch 6.55 Special Site Update Reveals New Trial and MSQ Details

There’s also a full render of Wuk Lamat!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter Part 79 Details All New Content Coming in Patch 6.5
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV's Patch 6.5 Live Letter Part One Recap
Jessica Scharnagle
When is FFXIV Patch 6.55 Coming Out?
Paulo Kawanishi