Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

New Limited Job Coming in FFXIV's Dawntrail

Time for the next Blue Mage.

Oliv Yanak

Final Fantasy XIV's London Fanfest has officially begun, and with the opening Keynote came a wave of new information about the Dawntrail expansion. One of the surprise updates revealed by Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida is the game's newest limited job, which will be similar to Blue Mage in function.

The job won't be introduced with the initial release of Dawntrail, however. It's planned for release later in the expansion, which leaves plenty of time for more speculation and hints from the development team. 

new limited job.png

Fans have already been speculating about what this new job may be; perhaps the loudest opinion in the live audience was that it'll be Beastmaster. It's a job that originated in Final Fantasy V and was later included in Final Fantasy XI, and one that allows the user to charm monsters and use their skills to their advantage. It follows, then, that FFXIV might just introduce a job from the same game as its new Alliance Raid series as its new limited job.

Another suggestion from the crowd was Puppetmaster, another job from FFXI. This job allows its wielder to send out automatons into combat. It's possible that if this job were implemented, it could present an interesting new use for FFXIV's mammets; one that goes beyond managing library archives and doing construction on remote islands.

There's certain to be a lot more speculation from players as Dawntrail approaches, and plenty more hints before the big reveal. Until then, Yoshi-P will have everyone (Blue Mages especially) waiting with anticipation.

About the Author

Oliv Yanak

Equal parts writer and gamer, Oliv's love for Final Fantasy started with the very first game. Since then, they've followed the series as an avid fan, eventually jumping into the world of Eorzea in 2021. They studied both creative writing and journalism in college, and they enjoy bringing those skills together with their interest in FFXIV.

Related Posts

Quality-of-Life Changes We'd Like to See in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail
Mills Webster
Some Predictions for Final Fantasy XIV's New 7.0 Jobs
Emily Berry,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV's Blue Mage Job Getting Updates in Patch 6.45
Mike Williams