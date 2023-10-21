New Limited Job Coming in FFXIV's Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV's London Fanfest has officially begun, and with the opening Keynote came a wave of new information about the Dawntrail expansion. One of the surprise updates revealed by Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida is the game's newest limited job, which will be similar to Blue Mage in function.

The job won't be introduced with the initial release of Dawntrail, however. It's planned for release later in the expansion, which leaves plenty of time for more speculation and hints from the development team.

Fans have already been speculating about what this new job may be; perhaps the loudest opinion in the live audience was that it'll be Beastmaster. It's a job that originated in Final Fantasy V and was later included in Final Fantasy XI, and one that allows the user to charm monsters and use their skills to their advantage. It follows, then, that FFXIV might just introduce a job from the same game as its new Alliance Raid series as its new limited job.

Another suggestion from the crowd was Puppetmaster, another job from FFXI. This job allows its wielder to send out automatons into combat. It's possible that if this job were implemented, it could present an interesting new use for FFXIV's mammets; one that goes beyond managing library archives and doing construction on remote islands.

There's certain to be a lot more speculation from players as Dawntrail approaches, and plenty more hints before the big reveal. Until then, Yoshi-P will have everyone (Blue Mages especially) waiting with anticipation.