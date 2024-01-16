Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Zonureskin Gloves of Crafting
Hands - Item Level 400
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
251
Magic Defense
125
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 77
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
24045 gil
Sells for
356 gil
Bonuses
CP
+6
Control
+178
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 67
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
400
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Diaspore
7
Ovim Wool Yarn
7
Zonure Leather
7
Titanbronze Nugget
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
77
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1570
Max Quality
4300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1502
Craftsmanship
1621
