Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ovim Wool Yarn

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Coarse yarn spun from ovim fleece.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ovim Fleece
3
Item Icon
Refined Natron
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle