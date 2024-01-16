Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Zonureskin Caligae of Healing
Feet - Item Level 409
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
276
Magic Defense
157
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 76
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
371 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+83
Piety
+83
Vitality
+80
Determination
+58
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 66
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
409
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
6
Zonure Leather
6
Titanbronze Ingot
6
Grade 1 Mind Alkahest
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
76
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1464
Craftsmanship
1580
