FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
X-Potion of Strength
Medicine - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This powerful concoction temporarily increases strength. Duration: 15s
Recast
5m
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
1330 gil
Sells for
20 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Shark Oil
8
Volcanic Rock Salt
8
Thavnairian Mistletoe
8
Crystals
Water Shard
7
Lightning Shard
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
