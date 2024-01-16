Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wyvern Piece

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A chess piece representing wyverns. For use on the Eorzean map table.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
2
Item Icon
Stone Vigil Lumber
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

How to Get the Wyvern Mount in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Anthem Masterwork & Legendary Weapons Guide: All Weapons
Dillon Skiffington
Anthem Elysian Stronghold Cache Guide - Stronghold Chest Details
Dillon Skiffington